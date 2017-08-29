Russell Street bridge closed for the next two days due to construction

Over the next several days, commuters will have to find a different way to get across Missoula's Russell Street bridge. It was shut down Tuesday morning for construction.

According to Missoula District Administrator Ed Toavs with the Montana Department of Transportation, Russell Street bridge is the most traveled two-lane roadway in Western Montana. An average of 23,000 - 25,000 cars travel on the bridge each day.

MDT is closing it to repave deteriorating conditions. Crews will resurface 75 feet both north and south of the bridge, as well as the whole bridge. A new layer of asphalt will help the bridge weather through the winter season without sustaining extensive damage like potholes, which is what happened last year.

This is just a temporary solution. Toavs says this will be the last winter the road is used before construction on a new five-lane bridge begins in 2018.

MDT isn't providing any detours. Four other bridges remain open that will get drivers across the river: Madison Street, Higgins Street, Orange Street and Reserve Street. Toavs advises people to plan in advance, and accordingly.