Russell Street bridge closed for the next two days due to construction

Over the next several days, commuters will have to find a different way to get across Missoula's Russell Street bridge. It was shut down Tuesday morning for construction.
According to Missoula District Administrator Ed Toavs with the Montana Department of Transportation, Russell Street bridge is the most traveled two-lane roadway in Western Montana. An average of 23,000 - 25,000 cars travel on the bridge each day.
MDT is closing it to repave deteriorating conditions. Crews will resurface 75 feet both north and south of the bridge, as well as the whole bridge. A new layer of asphalt will help the bridge weather through the winter season without sustaining extensive damage like potholes, which is what happened last year.
This is just a temporary solution. Toavs says this will be the last winter the road is used before construction on a new five-lane bridge begins in 2018.
MDT isn't providing any detours. Four other bridges remain open that will get drivers across the river: Madison Street, Higgins Street, Orange Street and Reserve Street. Toavs advises people to plan in advance, and accordingly.
The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
August 26th is national dog day!
The Kalispell Police Department is testing ten new body cameras.
The ten million dollar project will provide 74 rooms with 50 doubles and 24 single rooms for students.
Senator John Tester announced on August 22nd the creation of the Outdoor Economy Act. This will create a committee at the US Department of interior to advise the presidential administration on ways to increase public access to public lands.
New evacuation warnings are in place for the West Fork area of Ravalli County.
The Missoula County Sheriff on Monday evening issued EVACUATION ORDER for Seeley Lake residents due to the Rice Ridge Fire.
Evacuees from the Lolo Peak Fire can breathe a sigh of relief, as evacuation orders are downgraded to evacuation warnings.
Missoula Police officers are stationed at the corner of E Broadway and N. Pattee Street in downtown Missoula.
Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.
One of three medical marijuana testing labs in Montana, Stillwater Laboratories is paving the way for this new industry, and it’s a family affair.
The Lake County Sheriff/Coroner's Office is continuing to investigate a death that occurred on August 20, 2017. 36 year old Ronan resident, Jessie Qualtier, died due to injuries sustained after exiting a vehicle traveling near ST. Ignatius. the sheriffs office reports, 39 year old Roland James Brown, is charged with two counts of Criminal Endangerment in the case, and is currently in the Lake County Jail with a $50,000 bond.
