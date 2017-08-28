Grizzly Sports Report, Season Preview

Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.
Both teams now head to California for their next games at Menlo this Friday.
Week one of the high school football season was not short of big performances, and neither was the high school golf, or Pioneer baseball league.
The Griz soccer team wrapped up an impressive two-match showing at the Montana Cup with a 4-1 victory over San Jose State on Sunday afternoon at South Campus Stadium in Missoula.
The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.
August 26th is national dog day!
The Kalispell Police Department is testing ten new body cameras.
The ten million dollar project will provide 74 rooms with 50 doubles and 24 single rooms for students.
Senator John Tester announced on August 22nd the creation of the Outdoor Economy Act. This will create a committee at the US Department of interior to advise the presidential administration on ways to increase public access to public lands.
Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.
Both teams now head to California for their next games at Menlo this Friday.
The Vandals won their 2016 season opener, snapping a streak of five straight losses in season debuts.
Williams-Goss was selected 55th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz, playing in seven games for the Jazz in this year's summer league. Williams-Goss tweeted on Monday his appreciation of the Jazz for giving him an opportunity in training camp, but wanted to further his career overseas.
Week one of the high school football season was not short of big performances, and neither was the high school golf, or Pioneer baseball league.
Washington State leads the all-time series with Montana State 8-0, six of those wins coming in Pullman including the last meeting, 23-22 in 2010. Montana State went 4-7 last season including a 2-6 mark in Big Sky Conference play under second-year head coach Jeff Choate.
Three Pac-12 Conference opponents and a stretch of 10-straight games away from home are the task ahead for the Eagles as their 2017-18 schedule was announced on Friday (Aug. 25). The Eagles are coming off a third-straight appearance in a national postseason tournament, and were 22-12 overall a year ago.
The Zags (2-0-1) created several chances against Southern Methodist, which is receiving votes and two spots out of the national Top 25. GU outshot the Mustangs, 21-16, with a 10-6 edge in shots on goal.
The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears turn the ball over four times in a 43-28 loss to #15 Dickinson State.
The Eastern Washington University football team will close its preseason camp with a game-like scrimmage Friday (Aug. 25) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. "Kickoff" in what is expected to be about a 70-play scrimmage.
Missoula Police officers are stationed at the corner of E Broadway and N. Pattee Street in downtown Missoula.
Our recent rain put an end to a long dry spell. Still, the US drought monitor shows 91% of Montana is now experiencing some degree of drought.
The Missoula County Sheriff on Monday evening issued EVACUATION ORDER for Seeley Lake residents due to the Rice Ridge Fire.
An Idaho couple is arrested on suspicion of murdering a former Lincoln County man back in January. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports that Ezra Skinner, 28, and Sarah Carpenter Skinner, 27, were apprehended on Thursday in Boundary County, Idaho.
The Lake County Sheriff/Coroner's Office is continuing to investigate a death that occurred on August 20, 2017. 36 year old Ronan resident, Jessie Qualtier, died due to injuries sustained after exiting a vehicle traveling near ST. Ignatius. the sheriffs office reports, 39 year old Roland James Brown, is charged with two counts of Criminal Endangerment in the case, and is currently in the Lake County Jail with a $50,000 bond.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
