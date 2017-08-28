Grizzly Sports Report, Season Preview

Missoula Police officers are stationed at the corner of E Broadway and N. Pattee Street in downtown Missoula.

Our recent rain put an end to a long dry spell. Still, the US drought monitor shows 91% of Montana is now experiencing some degree of drought.

The Missoula County Sheriff on Monday evening issued EVACUATION ORDER for Seeley Lake residents due to the Rice Ridge Fire.

An Idaho couple is arrested on suspicion of murdering a former Lincoln County man back in January. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports that Ezra Skinner, 28, and Sarah Carpenter Skinner, 27, were apprehended on Thursday in Boundary County, Idaho.

Idaho couple arrested in connection to murder of man in Yaak

The Lake County Sheriff/Coroner's Office is continuing to investigate a death that occurred on August 20, 2017. 36 year old Ronan resident, Jessie Qualtier, died due to injuries sustained after exiting a vehicle traveling near ST. Ignatius. the sheriffs office reports, 39 year old Roland James Brown, is charged with two counts of Criminal Endangerment in the case, and is currently in the Lake County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

