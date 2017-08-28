Fire crews continue to do burn operations for Lolo Peak Fire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Fire crews continue to do burn operations for Lolo Peak Fire

Posted: Updated:
FLORENCE -

Evacuees from the Lolo Peak Fire can breathe a sigh of relief, as evacuation orders are downgraded to evacuation warnings.

However, fire crews warn the change doesn't mean the danger has passed.

About 7 P.M. Sunday night to 5 A.M. this morning burn operation has been going on in the bass creek area.

Firefighters have burnt about 400 acres of ground fuels and now firefighters are dealing with the aftermath, by mopping it up.

"Pretty much hitting the end of these smokers, hotspots, if and when it flares up again and cross behind,” said Paz.

Adrian Paz with the Lolo Peak Fire burn operations crew said the fire being close by.

He added they need to create a buffer, especially with the dry conditions here.

"Right now is really good fire behavior for this neck of the woods and this is a place where it can potentially take off and go,” said Paz.

The burning operation help to eliminate ground fuels which will make it hard for the fire to continue to burn further.

While firefighter are going around putting out hotspots, there can still be danger a foot.

"We got to keep our heads up, down and around. and making sure we are not walking in an area where there is a lot of snags,” said Paz.

As for putting out hotspots after a burn operation, he said it can take all day.

Fire officials said burn operations have been making a difference with the Lolo Peak Fire.

In fact, the containment percentage doubled this past weekend going from 16% to 30%. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Missoula Police close downtown streets

    UPDATE: Missoula Police close downtown streets

    Monday, August 28 2017 11:35 AM EDT2017-08-28 15:35:07 GMT

    Missoula Police officers are stationed at the corner of E Broadway and N. Pattee Street in downtown Missoula. 

    Missoula Police officers are stationed at the corner of E Broadway and N. Pattee Street in downtown Missoula. 

  • Recent poll: Montanans suffering from drought conditions don't care about water conservation

    Recent poll: Montanans suffering from drought conditions don't care about water conservation

    Saturday, August 26 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-08-27 03:49:00 GMT

    Our recent rain put an end to a long dry spell. Still, the US drought monitor shows 91% of Montana is now experiencing some degree of drought. 

    Our recent rain put an end to a long dry spell. Still, the US drought monitor shows 91% of Montana is now experiencing some degree of drought. 

  • Rice Ridge Fire forces evacuations, closes waters near Seeley Lake

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-08-29 04:13:39 GMT

    The Missoula County Sheriff on Monday evening issued EVACUATION ORDER for Seeley Lake residents due to the Rice Ridge Fire.

    The Missoula County Sheriff on Monday evening issued EVACUATION ORDER for Seeley Lake residents due to the Rice Ridge Fire.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Idaho couple arrested in connection to murder of man in Yaak

    Idaho couple arrested in connection to murder of man in Yaak

    Friday, August 25 2017 6:04 PM EDT2017-08-25 22:04:20 GMT

    An Idaho couple is arrested on suspicion of murdering a former Lincoln County man back in January. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports that Ezra Skinner, 28, and Sarah Carpenter Skinner, 27, were apprehended on Thursday in Boundary County, Idaho.

    An Idaho couple is arrested on suspicion of murdering a former Lincoln County man back in January. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports that Ezra Skinner, 28, and Sarah Carpenter Skinner, 27, were apprehended on Thursday in Boundary County, Idaho.

  • Lake County Sheriffs Investigate Death

    Lake County Sheriffs Investigate Death

    Monday, August 28 2017 2:03 PM EDT2017-08-28 18:03:56 GMT

    The Lake County Sheriff/Coroner's Office is continuing to investigate a death that occurred on August 20, 2017. 36 year old Ronan resident, Jessie Qualtier, died due to injuries sustained after exiting a vehicle traveling near ST. Ignatius.  the sheriffs office reports, 39 year old Roland James Brown, is charged with two counts of Criminal Endangerment in the case, and is currently in the Lake County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

    The Lake County Sheriff/Coroner's Office is continuing to investigate a death that occurred on August 20, 2017. 36 year old Ronan resident, Jessie Qualtier, died due to injuries sustained after exiting a vehicle traveling near ST. Ignatius.  the sheriffs office reports, 39 year old Roland James Brown, is charged with two counts of Criminal Endangerment in the case, and is currently in the Lake County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

  • Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Flathead County Sheriff's Office says missing woman has been found safe

    Sunday, August 27 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-08-27 04:09:19 GMT

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman. 

  • AMI-tv celebrates the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 with two original specials

    AMI-tv celebrates the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 with two original specials

    Toronto, ON, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced today that it will air two new original documentaries in celebration of the 2017 Invictus Games taking place in Toronto
    Toronto, ON, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced today that it will air two new original documentaries in celebration of the 2017 Invictus Games taking place in Toronto from September...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.