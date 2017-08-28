Fire crews continue to do burn operations for Lolo Peak Fire

Evacuees from the Lolo Peak Fire can breathe a sigh of relief, as evacuation orders are downgraded to evacuation warnings.

However, fire crews warn the change doesn't mean the danger has passed.

About 7 P.M. Sunday night to 5 A.M. this morning burn operation has been going on in the bass creek area.

Firefighters have burnt about 400 acres of ground fuels and now firefighters are dealing with the aftermath, by mopping it up.

"Pretty much hitting the end of these smokers, hotspots, if and when it flares up again and cross behind,” said Paz.

Adrian Paz with the Lolo Peak Fire burn operations crew said the fire being close by.

He added they need to create a buffer, especially with the dry conditions here.

"Right now is really good fire behavior for this neck of the woods and this is a place where it can potentially take off and go,” said Paz.

The burning operation help to eliminate ground fuels which will make it hard for the fire to continue to burn further.

While firefighter are going around putting out hotspots, there can still be danger a foot.

"We got to keep our heads up, down and around. and making sure we are not walking in an area where there is a lot of snags,” said Paz.

As for putting out hotspots after a burn operation, he said it can take all day.

Fire officials said burn operations have been making a difference with the Lolo Peak Fire.

In fact, the containment percentage doubled this past weekend going from 16% to 30%.