Rice Ridge Fire forces evacuations, closes waters near Seeley La - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Rice Ridge Fire forces evacuations, closes waters near Seeley Lake

SEELEY LAKE -

The Missoula County Sheriff on Monday evening has issued the following EVACUATION ORDER for Seeley Lake residents due to the Rice Ridge Fire:

--Northern Boundary: The junction of Highway 83 and Cedar Lane northeast to Morrell Creek Road. The boundary continues along the Cottonwood Lakes Road east to the Forest Boundary.
--Eastern Boundary: Cottonwood Lakes Road at the Forest Boundary and south to the northern boundary of the Double Arrow.
--Southern Boundary: The junction of Highway 83 and Whitetail Drive east to the junction of Whitetail Drive and Dolly Varden. The southern boundary continues east to include the area north of the Commons Area and eastward to the intersection of Montana Drive and South Canyon Drive, continuing southeast along Montana Drive to the junction with Glacier Drive and then south to the junction with Double Arrow Road including Pyramid Loop and all areas in the Double Arrow Subdivision to the south and east.
--Western Boundary: The junction of Highway 83 and Cedar Lane south to the junction of Highway 83 and Whitetail Drive.

The Missoula County Sheriff has extended the EVACUATION WARNING to include the area from the south Boyscout Road north to Tamaracks Resort, west of Highway 83 and east of the lake.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks also closed all of Seeley Lake waters to the public, while crews use the lake water to fight the Rice Ridge Fire.

The closure, effective immediately, applies to all recreation, such as boating, swimming, wading and fishing, so that aircraft crews can safely operate as they dip water from the lake.

Officials say the closure will be in place until fire crews no longer need to use the lake for suppression efforts. 

Click here for up-to-date information on this closure and restrictions related to drought and fire or call the FWP office in Missoula at (406) 542-5500.

The Red Cross shelter is at University Congregational Church, 405 University Ave., in Missoula. 

Missoula County Public Schools has also cancelled all classes on Tuesday for Seeley-Swan High School students.

