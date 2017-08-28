Rice Ridge Fire forces evacuations, closes waters near Seeley Lake

After Fairfield's Ryder Meyer found out one of his closest friends, Lauryn Goldhahn, had been in a fatal car accident, he immediately flew out with other students to Seattle.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.
Nate Brunett wrestles in the 160-pound weight class. As a sophomore, he was All-State. Impressive, considering he tried wrestling after being cut from the basketball team.
Head Coach Bob Stitt, Senior Quarterback Reese Phillips and the Voice of the Griz Riley Corcoran join host Shaun Rainey to recap fall camp and talk about the upcoming season. Ben Wineman has a report on the other fall sports at UM.
Students in Missoula County Public Schools return to school Monday. This year, the Missoula Food Bank is helping feed students who don't have access to meals outside of the classroom. The Missoula Food Bank opened their brand new building at the beginning of the summer. With the new building, comes expanded programs like "Kids Empower Pack."
The Montana Department of Transportation's Kalispell Bypass is among the finalists for the 2017 Amercain's Transportation Awards. The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), AAA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce scored the Montana project among the three highest in the western regional competition held in June.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has been photographed and fingerprinted after pleading guilty to assaulting a reporter on the eve of the special election that put him in office.
HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - A Montana Department of Labor and Industry official says four Job Service offices will be closing throughout the next few months due to a cutback in federal funding.
Missoula Police officers are stationed at the corner of E Broadway and N. Pattee Street in downtown Missoula.
Our recent rain put an end to a long dry spell. Still, the US drought monitor shows 91% of Montana is now experiencing some degree of drought.
The Missoula County Sheriff on Monday evening issued EVACUATION ORDER for Seeley Lake residents due to the Rice Ridge Fire.
An Idaho couple is arrested on suspicion of murdering a former Lincoln County man back in January. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports that Ezra Skinner, 28, and Sarah Carpenter Skinner, 27, were apprehended on Thursday in Boundary County, Idaho.
The Lake County Sheriff/Coroner's Office is continuing to investigate a death that occurred on August 20, 2017. 36 year old Ronan resident, Jessie Qualtier, died due to injuries sustained after exiting a vehicle traveling near ST. Ignatius. the sheriffs office reports, 39 year old Roland James Brown, is charged with two counts of Criminal Endangerment in the case, and is currently in the Lake County Jail with a $50,000 bond.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
