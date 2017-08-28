Lake County Sheriffs Investigate Death - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lake County Sheriffs Investigate Death

The Lake County Sheriff/Coroner's Office is continuing to investigate a death that occurred on August 20, 2017. 36 year old Ronan resident, Jessie Qualtier, died due to injuries sustained after exiting a vehicle traveling near ST. Ignatius.  the sheriffs office reports, 39 year old Roland James Brown, is charged with two counts of Criminal Endangerment in the case, and is currently in the Lake County Jail with a $50,000 bond. Montana Highway Patrol, and Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Police, are assisting in the investigation.      

