Lake County Sheriffs Investigate Death

Missoula Police officers are stationed at the corner of E Broadway and N. Pattee Street in downtown Missoula.
Our recent rain put an end to a long dry spell. Still, the US drought monitor shows 91% of Montana is now experiencing some degree of drought.
An Idaho couple is arrested on suspicion of murdering a former Lincoln County man back in January. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports that Ezra Skinner, 28, and Sarah Carpenter Skinner, 27, were apprehended on Thursday in Boundary County, Idaho.
Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry is asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Almost six months after a Montana Highway Patrol sergeant is severely injured in a head-on crash on Highway 93, a Corvallis man is now charged for the collision. The Ravalli County Attorney's Office this week charged David Joseph Deshazo, 44, with negligent vehicular assault and criminal endangerment, both felonies.
Supaman is being recognized for "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL."
