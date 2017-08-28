Missoula Food Bank to feed hundreds of kids with weekend program

Students in Missoula County Public Schools return to school Monday. This year, the Missoula Food Bank is helping feed students who don't have access to meals outside of the classroom.

The Missoula Food Bank opened their brand new building at the beginning of the summer. With the new building, comes expanded programs like "Kids Empower Pack."

Kids Empower Pack is a childhood nutrition program providing healthy meals to students who experience chronic hunger when away from school. Food is delivered in bags, which are placed in the backpacks of participating students on Fridays when students aren't in the classroom.

This year, Kids Empower Pack will include more preschool and high school students. In previous years, the program provided packs to 750 students. Now, over 1,000 kids will get good from this program.

Over the weekend, dozens of volunteers gathered to help package over 4,200 empower packs. This is an event that will happen every month.