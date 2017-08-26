Recent poll: Montanans suffering from drought conditions don't care about water conservation

Our recent rain put an end to a long dry spell. Still, the US drought monitor shows 91% of Montana is now experiencing some degree of drought.

In the map, it shows more than 800,000 Montanans are affected by drought conditions. Even with those numbers, many people surveyed across the state say they don't really think about conserving water.

With droughts affecting Montana this summer doctor Hubert Colas, president of Fluksaqua Americas wanted to study how it was affecting Montanans’ water use.

"We asked questions about how much do you use the water,” said Dr. Hubert Colas, President of FluksAqua Americas. “For example how much time they passed under the showers? It was a bit surprising to hear that 32% of the respondents stay more than 10 minutes in the shower. Ten minutes in the shower is using about 20 plus gallons of water per shower."

According to Dr. Colas report, even with water-saving shower heads you still use 2.0 gallons of water per minute.

When asked what is the most important item when prepping for a natural disaster, a definitive 51.7% of Montanans said they would secure water first compared to food.

But the study also shows that many Montanan’s would oppose a tax increase to supply water.

"92% of Montanans would rather spend their taxes on things other than water,” said Dr. Colas. “This is surprising also. With water being such an issue now we thought people would care about that now."

Dr. Colas says many people don’t realize how much water you use a week.

According to the Water Conservation Institute, an average family of four uses 881 gallons of water per week just by flushing the toilet. You use about 5 gallons of water if you leave the water running while brushing your teeth.

From this study, Dr. Colas hopes to remind others to think about how much water you use.