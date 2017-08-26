Montanans took control of big rigs at Eagle Mount's 7th annual Digger Days

"Kids of all ages even adult came to play in the dirt and take control of construction vehicles to support the 7th annual Digger Days.

One kid says the crane is his favorite machine to operate.

"I like that it can pick up almost anything like it could even probably pick up a set of 500-pound weights," said Zachary Albro, nine-year-old.

The parents were also excited to try the machines out.

"The little kids, you just see their faces it lights up. “It's amazing. I just look at the video and the enjoyment of my face was pretty fun too." Martha Kesler Digger

Martha Lesler tells me she wasn’t the only adult trying out the diggers.

"When I first came down and saw the little kids I almost didn't get in line,” said Kesler. “Then I saw another man and his wife and they were driving an excavator and I was like yes I get to do this now. I'm in the line for the bulldozer."

Hundreds of families gathered in a field in Belgrade surrounded by drills, excavators, and loaders to come together as a community and give back to Eagle Mount.

"All the proceeds from today go back to the participants in the programs of Eagle Mount,” said Stephanie Uter Event Coordinator.“Eagle Mountain has an equestrian, skiing, ice-skating and all these programs for people with disabilities and children with cancer."

There are over 50 different types of construction vehicles adding up to $25 million donated for this event for kids to play with.

For last year there were 5,000 people who came out and in just a couple hours Saturday the organizers counted 3,000. So they expect this will break last years record.

"I thought it would be a great way to get back to Eagle Mount,” said Ron pike owner of Sime Construction. “It’s also for the community as a whole. We kind of get to showcase the construction industry to kids and adults. It gets people excited about the construction industry.

Zachary Albro, a nine-year-old digger, says he looks forward to this every year.

"Yeah, I've been to every event for Eagle Mountain and this one is definitely my favorite," said Albro.

He says what makes it even better is knowing he's having fun helping other kids out in Eagle Mount.

"I think all kids my age and older or younger there just a little different and I want to help them out so they can feel like their normal."

Uter says it’s really cool to see the community come together to support an organization she’s passionate about.

"Eagle Mount is such a wonderful opportunity for the people in the community and to experience things I want to do anywhere else," said Uter.

If you missed out on the 2017 Digger Days don't worry they do the event every year at the end of August.