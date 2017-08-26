Good news for residents near the Lolo peak fire

According to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Steve Holton and Greg Poncin's Type 1 Northern Rockies Incident Management team announced on Augst 26th that Florence Carlton Loop and Hwy 93 from Tie Chute Lane south to Sweeney Creek Loop and Outback Road have been re-evaluated to a warning status. Previously these areas were under mandatory evacuation.

The Lolo Peak fire has been burning since July 15th after lightning struck igniting the fire. Currently the fire is burning 34, 356 acres and 1,221 fire crews are working hard to fight the fire.

Sheriff Holton said he is thankful that all Ravalli County Evacuation Orders have now been reduced to Warnings. Sheriff Holton reminds all of the residents west of Florence to not become complacent, as there is still a significant amount of fire danger due to the Lolo Peak Fire and the entire area west of Hwy 93 from Bass Creek Road to West County Line Road remain in Warning Status.

Sheriff Holton stated, "while I am breathing a sigh of relief and am very happy to have all our residents back in their own homes, we cannot become complacent. The Lolo Peak Fire still poses a danger to our community, and people should remain prepared to evacuate if circumstances change for the worse".

Sheriff Holton thanked the fire fighters on the lines and Greg Poncin's Northern Rockies Type 1 Incident Management Team for their dedication, planning, and skill in operations for keeping the citizens in Ravalli County safe and getting people home sooner than expected.