Celebrate national dog day

August 26th is national dog day!

According to nationaldogday.com, national dog day celebrates all breeds and hopes to bring public awareness to all the dogs around the country that need to be rescued each year.

Dogs put their lives on the line every day for law enforcement partners, for their blind companions and for the disabled.

According to rover.com the most popular male dog name in 2017 is Max and the popular girls name is Bella. Rover.com also found that names from the popular TV show "Game of Thrones" were well represented.

How are you celebrating?

Photo courtesy of Pixabay