Happy 101st birthday to the national park service

On Friday, August 25th the national park service celebrated their 101st year in service. We went to Glacier National Park to talk to folks to reflect on the park and the park service.

We spoke with Allen Bell who has a special connection to the park. Bell tells us in college he was a tour guide on the famous red bus tours.

Bell reflects, “You only have to work about half a day. You would do a tour in the morning, a tour in the afternoon and the rest of the time you were out hiking.”

With the help of the national park service, the park has stayed the same since Bell was a tour guide in the 1970’s. Apart from more people, Bell says the scenery is just as beautiful.

Bells says, “I just enjoy being here. It’s still the same park a little more crowded but it’s still the same great mountains, still the same great scenery.”

We spoke next with Nate Gowen who loves national parks so much he spent last summer working in one at the Indiana Dunes Lakeshore in Indiana. We read Gowen the motto by which the park service lives by the national park service was created to “conserve the scenery and the natural history objects and wild life and to provide the enjoyment of these things for future generations.”

Gowen’s reaction was, “It’s an integral part of our nation to have these national park and Theodore Roosevelt and john Muir did to establish the park’s system is amazing and I think we need to continue that as a nation because that’s what really defines us as a nation and that’s what makes this nation beautiful.”

Within the past hundred years the number of national parks has more than doubled. In 1916 there were 14 national parks with 21 national monuments and in 2016 there were 59 national parks with 417 national monuments. Visitation has also drastically increased. From 1916 to 2016 visitation went from 326,000 visitors to 331,000,000.