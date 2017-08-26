Class AA Scores and Highlights - August 25 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Class AA Scores and Highlights - August 25

Posted: Updated:

Here are the scores and highlights from Class AA action tonight in Montana

    Saturday, August 26 2017 12:54 AM EDT2017-08-26 04:54:45 GMT

  • Hellgate football returns, gets beat 40-7 by Bozeman

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-08-25 04:47:37 GMT

    For a brief moment at Missoula County Public Stadium Thursday night, the Hellgate Knights had a lead in a varsity, Class AA game. That lead lasted two plays, as the Bozeman Hawks, down 7-0 to the Knights after their first drive, scored on their second play from scrimmage, and would never look back.  The Hawks scored 40 unanswered points in Missoula Thursday night to win 40-7. For the Knights, it was a textbook first drive for the touchdown. After picking up two first downs, incl...

  • Hellgate Football is Back

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-08-24 00:18:05 GMT
    The Hellgate Knights had to take the 2016 season off because of a lack of numbers, but now the varsity squad is back and led by new Head Coach Mick Morris.  “You know I like a challenge the last couple schools I’ve been at have been similar situations I like the excitement of building something especially Hellgate it's something fresh," said Morris.  "I think for the most part for us it's understanding our goal our goal isn’t to win a state cham...
