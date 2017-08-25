8th Annual Cat Walk Brings School Spirit to Bozeman

Downtown Bozeman was engulfed in a wave of blue and gold today for the 8th Annual Cat Walk.

Local businesses, community members and school groups welcomed back MSU students with the walk, which has become a fall tradition.

To help create a ‘Bobcat Buzz’ students handed out school swag and marched down the street with the pep band and spirit squad.

The walk stopped at Soroptomist Park where fall and winter student athletes autographed Cats gear.

For returning students, it's a fun way to start the school year on a positive note.

“It gets everyone in the community involved so that everyone is involved with all the students in school, all the football players, the cheerleaders, it just makes the whole community a lot closer,” says MSU Senior Becca Shipp.

School starts Monday for MSU students.