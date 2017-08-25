Family owned medical marijuana testing facility opens in the Flathead Valley

One of three medical marijuana testing labs in Montana, Stillwater Laboratories is paving the way for this new industry, and it’s a family affair. Located in Olney, the Brost family owns and operates the lab.

Ron Brost tells us the process the lab uses to test medical marijuana is incredibly important. With a background in chemistry, Brost invested his own savings to start the testing facility. Without testing, the batch of marijuana could be dangerous. Brost tells us the lab will notify growers if the batch is bad.

Brost says, “The patients need to know how much they're taking. It's a therapy and you don't want to have a five percent strain the one day and a twenty-five percent strain the other.”

Daughter Stephanie Brost doesn’t have a science background but wanted to be a part of the family business. And she tells us why testing is so important.

Stephanie Brost explains, “We've had some people come in expecting one thing and they've gotten something entirely different because it's been difficult to know exactly what you're getting and what you're growing.”

Ironically, none of the Brost family members are medical marijuana card holders, because Brost says it’s all about the patients and the science.

Ron Brost says,"This is about feeling better and people with chronic pain and we've seen so many examples of people who say wow this really works for me."

Not every marijuana grower is required to have their batches tested, but starting April 30th, 2018 all growers must have marijuana tested and approved. Brost also tells us that he hopes all three testing labs can work together to compare data. Those other two labs are located in Missoula and Bozeman.