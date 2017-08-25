Idaho couple arrested in connection to murder of man in Yaak

An Idaho couple is arrested on suspicion of murdering a former Lincoln County man back in January.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports that Ezra Skinner, 28, and Sarah Carpenter Skinner, 27, were apprehended on Thursday in Boundary County, Idaho.

They are accused of killing Travis Gillett, 31, sometime between January 13 and January 16, 2017. They are currently being held without bail on charges of deliberate homicide.

A former resident of Libby and Troy, Gillett was reported missing from the Sandpoint, ID area on January 16. He was found later that day with gunshot wounds in the upper Yaak.

Sheriff Roby Bowe says that detectives from the Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office worked with law enforcement in Boundary County, ID to facilitate the arrests. "The detectives worked tirelessly on this," Sheriff Bowe says.

The sheriff says that the suspects will face charges in Lincoln Co., following an arraignment in Boundary Co.

Travis Gillett Photo Courtesy: David Gillett

Ezra, Sarah Skinner Photo Courtesy: Boundary Co. Detention Center