Montana closing 4 Job Service offices due to budget cuts

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - A Montana Department of Labor and Industry official says four Job Service offices will be closing throughout the next few months due to a cutback in federal funding.



Department Communications Director Jake Troyer says the closures, announced on Thursday, will be to offices in Anaconda and Dillon at the end of September and offices in Hamilton and Lewistown at the end of October.



The offices help job-seekers plan their careers by polishing resumes, learning about networking and identifying training needs.



Scott Eychner, administrator for the department's Workforce Services Division, says the process of choosing the offices that will close was data driven.



Troyer says 16 jobs are impacted at the four offices, but six of those positions will be kept at different locations.

