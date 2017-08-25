Injured horseback rider hikes out of Yellowstone

A 59-year-old Washington woman was rescued after falling off of her horse two miles up from the Bacon Rind Trailhead in Yellowstone.

She injured her hip and shoulder and was unable to move for about two hours.

Personnel from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Yellowstone National Park responded on August 23, conducting a hasty search of the trailhead. They were quickly able to make contact with the woman who had regained more mobility by this time.

She hiked out with assistance from a friend and park personnel.