Dry weather expected to increase Lolo Peak Fire activity

Today:

Firefighters will be busy mopping up hot spots throughout the fire perimeter and looking for opportunities to complete burnout operations in anticipation of upcoming hot, dry weather. Drier air is moving in today which will increase fire activity, particularly on the west side of the fire near the Idaho border (east of the Elk Meadows Road), and west of Florence on the east side of the fire. Some torching and crowning will be present as the fire will continue to burn through lodgepole pine stands on Carlton Creek and east of the Elk Meadows Road. Burnout operations may also take place along the control line near Sweeney Creek Trail/Forest Service road 1315 to keep the fire from reaching the One Horse Creek drainage. Engines will continue to patrol along the 93 and 12 highway corridors and around structures, assist firefighters on the control line and be available for initial attack due to spotting or last night’s lightning. Mop up will continue along the fire’s perimeter.

Yesterday recap:

Weather helped moderate fire activity Thursday after the previous night’s run toward One Horse Creek canyon. Air tankers and helicopters dropped retardant Thursday to stall the fire’s growth toward the creek. A brief shot of rain brought higher humidity with anywhere from .1 to .35 of an inch of rain on the northwest corner of the fire. There was little rain elsewhere over the fire area. Some lightning was observed in the area around the fire. To date, over 1 million gallons of retardant have been dropped by aircraft in support of fire suppression activities.

