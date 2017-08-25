Senior citizen volunteers helping with the Lolo Peak fire

With so many wildfires burning across Missoula county, the emergency fire line call center is being flooded with calls. Senior citizens are now stepping in to help, manning the phones and taking calls.

This provides an essential service to people who may be displaced from their homes or just worried about the fires.

The center is staffed by volunteers from the Missoula Aging Service's "RSVP" program. Many of the volunteers are retired and say they got involved to contribute to the community.

They're fielding anywhere from 150 to 200 calls a day. People are calling in wanting to know more about evacuation notices and fire statuses, but volunteers say a lot of the time, people just want someone to talk to.

"As long as you're very empathetic, listening, can relate to them and just say 'Oh, I understand' or 'Oh, that's got to be hard' and any information they can get they are so grateful for...any information because there are so many rumors flying..." says volunteer Deborah Gage.

Gage says it's hard work. There is always new information coming in and a variety of different resources to check, but at the end of the day, it's very rewarding.

They've also helped over 1,200 new households register for Smart911, which allows warnings and notifications to be sent to those in danger.