Popularity is growing for ride sharing apps across Montana

When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano.
Almost six months after a Montana Highway Patrol sergeant is severely injured in a head-on crash on Highway 93, a Corvallis man is now charged for the collision. The Ravalli County Attorney's Office this week charged David Joseph Deshazo, 44, with negligent vehicular assault and criminal endangerment, both felonies.
The following area has been put under an evacuation ORDER due to an immediate fire threat near the Rice Ridge Fire. Along Forest Service road 17507 which runs north into North Cottonwood Canyon, two cabins have been affected.
A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings.
From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Units with the Missoula County Sheriffs Office are currently responding to the Mill Creek area of the Lolo Peak Fire for reports of shots being fired.
One in 58 Montana drivers will hit a deer, according to State Farm Insurance Company, and our state is second in the nation for overall deer-driver collisions. For Gallatin Co. Sheriff and avid motorcycle rider, Brian Gootkin, concern of hitting a deer on his bike was always in the back of his mind, but on August 5, the odds were against him. "A friend and I were riding from Great Falls to Bozeman and planned to stop in White Sulphur Springs. On the highway right outs...
Update: Officials have confirmed the body of a Spokane man who fell off a cliff while trying to take a selfie at Palouse Falls State Park with his girlfriend has been found. Friends and co-workers identified the man to KHQ as Cade Prophet Prophet's body has been found, according to officials, and a recovery mission is underway.
