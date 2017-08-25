Popularity is growing for ride sharing apps across Montana

In Montana, people have more options to get to their destinations. The Montana Public Service Commission has Thursday granted the ride-hailing company Lyft, a license to operate in the state.

This app is much like Uber, where both are riding services through apps on your phone where you ask for a lift and a driver comes to pick you up.

ABC FOX Montana took a ride with an Uber driver to see how the ride sharing app is doing in Montana.

It’s been 12 months since Uber launched in Montana and many drivers were quick to jump on board.

One of those drivers is Karl Mahn who lives in the Gallatin Valley.

"I've been driving for one year they started in August last year and I started driving in September," said Mahn.

Mahn says the community has really taken to this new transportation option.

"Over the year it's definitely grown because it's one of those things it wasn't really well-known that we had it,” said Mahn. “In time, it's definitely gotten to be more popular.”

Here in Bozeman, the service has become popular for the tourists and visitors

"With the visitors that come in for fun or for business, it’s a little bit easier for them if they're only going to be here for a couple days,” said Mahn. “It helps them not to have to rent a car."

When ABC FOX Montana asked Mahn if he thought Lyft coming to Montana would affect his number of rides he drives for Uber. Mahn says the future is still unknown.

"Can we sustain both services?” said Mahn. “That answer is still to be seen. We're still not a giant community. We get a lot of folks, but the thing is that we are pretty spread out in the valley between Belgrade, Bozeman, and Livingston. We do a lot of transportation to Big Sky for Yellowstone Club. So it's definitely been used all over."

Mahn says Uber drivers have already signed up for both services so he doesn't think it will make that big of a difference for the drivers.

The Public Service Commission voted 4-1 Thursday to grant the Technology Network Carrier license to Lyft.

Not everyone wanted the ride sharing apps in Montana

Republican commissioner Bob Lake of Hamilton was the lone vote against granting the license to Lyft.

Lake says he is concerned that Lyft and Uber drivers could run taxi companies out of business.