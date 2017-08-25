Big Sky Brewing released new 'Griz Montana Lager'

Are you ready for some college football?

While tail-gating at this year's Griz games, you'll have the opportunity to crack open a 'Griz' cold one.

Big Sky Brewing just released its new 'Griz Montana Lager.'

The state's largest brewery teamed up with the University of Montana to create the new beer and to help celebrate UM's 125th anniversary next year.

The beer is described as a Bohemian-style "crisp and refreshing" pilsner.

The can features a Grizzly bear and the school's motto, "lux et veritas," which means light and truth.

A portion of the sales will benefit university student-focused wellness and associated students of UM transportation programs.