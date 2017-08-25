Big Sky Brewing released new 'Griz Montana Lager' - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Big Sky Brewing released new 'Griz Montana Lager'

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Are you ready for some college football?

While tail-gating at this year's Griz games, you'll have the opportunity to crack open a 'Griz' cold one.

Big Sky Brewing just released its new 'Griz Montana Lager.'

The state's largest brewery teamed up with the University of Montana to create the new beer and to help celebrate UM's 125th anniversary next year.

The beer is described as a Bohemian-style "crisp and refreshing" pilsner.

The can features a Grizzly bear and the school's motto, "lux et veritas," which means light and truth.

A portion of the sales will benefit university student-focused wellness and associated students of UM transportation programs.

  NASA looks for ways to save the earth from Yellowstone's Supervolcano

    Thursday, August 24 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-08-24 05:48:13 GMT

    When you look at Yellowstone National Park's geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano. 

  Sheriff Brian Gootkin Back to Work After Motorcycle Crash with Deer

    Thursday, August 24 2017 2:28 AM EDT2017-08-24 06:28:40 GMT

    One in 58 Montana drivers will hit a deer, according to State Farm Insurance Company, and our state is second in the nation for overall deer-driver collisions. For Gallatin Co. Sheriff and avid motorcycle rider, Brian Gootkin, concern of hitting a deer on his bike was always in the back of his mind, but on August 5, the odds were against him.

  Evacuation Order and Warning: Rice Ridge Fire, Seeley Lake

    Thursday, August 24 2017 7:48 PM EDT2017-08-24 23:48:58 GMT
    The following area has been put under an evacuation ORDER due to an immediate fire threat near the Rice Ridge Fire. Along Forest Service road 17507 which runs north into North Cottonwood Canyon, two cabins have been affected.

  Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Monday, August 21 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:19:33 GMT

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

  Lolo man risks life maintaining home during Lolo Peak Fire

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:57:33 GMT

    While evacuation orders are absolute, meaning you are ordered to leave your home, one Lolo man risked his life and the lives of firefighters not to evacuate. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall went to his home on Tuesday and has this Exclusive story.

  Shots fired halt Lolo Peak Fire operations

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-08-23 18:34:18 GMT

    From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Units with the Missoula County Sheriffs Office are currently responding to the Mill Creek area of the Lolo Peak Fire for reports of shots being fired. 

  Montana carjacking victim dies, cause under investigation

    Thursday, August 24 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-08-24 17:52:34 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Texas man who was the victim of a carjacking in Montana died soon after returning home.

  FWP closely monitoring Yellowstone River after recent fish kills

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-08-24 02:48:01 GMT

    Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is closely monitoring recent discoveries of dead fish along the upper Yellowstone River. 

