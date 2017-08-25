Hellgate football returns, gets beat 40-7 by Bozeman

For a brief moment at Missoula County Public Stadium Thursday night, the Hellgate Knights had a lead in a varsity, Class AA game. That lead lasted two plays, as the Bozeman Hawks, down 7-0 to the Knights after their first drive, scored on their second play from scrimmage, and would never look back.

The Hawks scored 40 unanswered points in Missoula Thursday night to win 40-7. For the Knights, it was a textbook first drive for the touchdown. After picking up two first downs, including converting a fourth down on their side of the field, the weather came into play. Both teams went back to the locker room due to a 30-minute lining delay. But out of the delay, Hellgate continued down the field, burning nearly 12 minutes off the clock.

Finally, on a 3rd down from the 5-yard line, sophomore quarterback Rollie Worster found Ceaton Oliver in the back of the end zone for the touchdown.

But the Bozeman Hawks, unshaped, took two plays to tie the game. New quarterback Kris Brown found Latrell McCutcheon on a slant and the younger brother of Bobcat player Lance took it to the house.

Hellgate will return to action next Thursday as they take on Butte in Missoula, while Bozeman travels to Billings West next Thursday.