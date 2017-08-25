Corvallis man charged for collision that severely injured MHP Tr - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Corvallis man charged for collision that severely injured MHP Trooper

HAMILTON -

Almost six months after a Montana Highway Patrol sergeant is severely injured in a head-on crash on Highway 93, a Corvallis man is now charged for the collision.

The Ravalli County Attorney's Office this week charged David Joseph Deshazo, 44, with negligent vehicular assault and criminal endangerment, both felonies.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge of driving a vehicle in an unsafe condition.

Charging documents state that just before 6 a.m. on March 9, Deshazo was driving southbound on Highway 93 near Hamilton when his tires spun out and the car slid across the center line, hitting Sgt. Scott Bennett's patrol car head on.

At the time, the snow had been falling and the roads were snow-covered for miles.

Court papers go on to say that the front tires of Deshazo’s vehicle were “worn beyond the wear bars and the middle face of the right front tire was completely bald,” and Deshazo tested positive for THC in his blood four hours after the crash.

Sgt. Bennett suffered broken tibia and fibula bones as a result of the crash.

He has undergone multiple surgeries and has spent months in physical therapy, trying to get back on his feet.

The Montana Highway Patrol now says that Sgt. Bennett has returned to work in a light-duty capacity at this time.

Deshazo is expected to make his next court appearance on these charges in September.

