Zinke, Perdue briefed on Lolo Peak Fire

As the Lolo Peak Fire grows to 34,000 acres and sits at 14% containment, it continues to get more attention.

Agricultural Secretary, Sonny Perdue, and Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, went to the incident command to get briefed on the fire.

The secretaries were informed about the fire's condition and talked about how to better handle Montana's wildfire seasons.

Along with the secretaries, Senator Steve Danies and Congressmen Greg Gianforte also joined in the Lolo Peak Fire briefing.

Zinke said wildfires in Montana are becoming too consistent.

He mentioned every year its seems like Montana’s people don't get to enjoy summer because wildfires get in the way.

"Whether or not they are out fishing, camping doing what we should be doing. We are out evacuating our homes and having to go through this every year,” said Zinke.

Perdue said the wildfires can be a problem for both state and national economy.

"Forest and agriculture contribute to the economy and with the damages, it does with these kinds of wild land fires we are seeing here and the serious situation we have in Montana,” said Perdue.

Zinke said it's not necessarily funding these fires but getting ahead of these wildfires.

"We loaded in our budget which we increased from last year to get rid of the dead and dying timber to get ahead of the problem,” said Zinke.

However, the Lolo Peak Fire faces severe thunder storms which could push this fire in any direction.

Fire officials said the rain, although a relief, is a false hope and won't be enough to slow down this fire.

New red flag warnings are in effect for this fire for gusty winds and dry lightning.