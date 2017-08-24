Evacuation Order and Warning: Rice Ridge Fire, Seeley Lake

Directly from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office's Facebook Page:

****EVACUATION ORDER AND WARNINGS - Rice Ridge Fire/Seeley Lake***

The following area has been put under an evacuation ORDER due to an immediate fire threat near the Rice Ridge Fire. Along Forest Service road 17507 which runs north into North Cottonwood Canyon, two cabins have been affected.

An evacuation WARNING has been issued for residents in the Kozy Korner Meadows area. Eastern boundary starts in the 7500 block of Woodworth Road and runs west to Cottonwood Lakes road, then north through the Rich Ranch.

There are 15 homes in the warning area. This also includes the Black Canyon Ranch which is the only property located on the south side of Woodworth Rd in the warning area.