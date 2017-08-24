Lyft has license to operate in Montana

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana regulators have granted the ride-hailing company Lyft, Inc. a license to operate in the state. An Uber subsidiary received its license 18 months ago.



The Public Service Commission voted 4-1 Thursday to grant the Technology Network Carrier license to Lyft.



Republican commissioner Bob Lake of Hamilton voted against granting the license to the app-based ride sharing company. He said he was concerned that Lyft and Uber drivers could run taxi companies out of business, and because they're not obligated to serve the public, some people could be left without essential transportation services. Lake also opposed Uber's license.



The license is effective immediately. Lyft did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for information about when it might start operating in Montana.

