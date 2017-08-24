Taylor Swift to drop new music video August 24

It's the moment we've been waiting for over the last three years. Tonight, we'll hear the first single from the new Taylor Swift album.

For days now Swift has been releasing cryptic snake videos on her twitter.

Then yesterday, suddenly, new album artwork, a release date, and a promise of a new music video August 24.

The new album, called Reputation, is scheduled to release on November 10.

Swift's last album 1989 sold more than one million copies in its first week. So now we're all just waiting to hear this new single.

Our producer has been following T-Swifts Twitter and YouTube channel all day, and we will keep you posted online when it drops.