The Latest: Navajo leader relieved no monuments eliminated - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: Navajo leader relieved no monuments eliminated

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on a review of possible changes for U.S. national monuments protecting wilderness and ocean (all times local):
    
12:30 p.m.
    
Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye says he's relieved that that none of the 27 national monuments under review by U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke have been recommended for elimination.
    
Begaye says "it's good that none of the monuments will be canceled."
    
He says his tribe that has the largest American Indian reservation is willing to be patient with the monument review because it worked for years to help get Bears Ears National Monument in Utah designated as a national monument.
    
Begaye adds: "We are very hopeful the secretary listened to our people, to our leaders, to our medicine people, to our elders and he will take all those comments to heart and leave the monument as is."
    
___
    
11:55 a.m.
    
A Utah Republican state lawmaker who wants the status of Bears Ears National Monument rescinded says he can "live with" a size reduction to the 2,100-square mile (5,500-square kilometer) monument if it's among recommendations by U.S. Secretary Ryan Zinke to President Donald Trump.
    
Rep. Mike Noel says that would be a good compromise that would bolster tourism with a new, appropriately sized national monument while still allowing the lands to be used for other activities that locals have been doing for generations.
    
Noel says Zinke's recommendation for undisclosed changes to a handful of monuments indicates the recommendations will be reasonable and address conflicting views over the monuments' future.
    
He accused environmentalists of being selfish in insisting on no changes for the monuments.
    
Noel is among those who want economic activity like timber harvesting and mineral production on land where it is not currently allowed because of monument rules.
    
___
    
11:15 a.m.
    
Environmental groups are roundly condemning recommendations for changes to some U.S. national monuments.
    
League of Conservation Voters President Gene Karpinski says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's review of the national monuments "has been a complete sham" and a pretext for "selling out our public lands and waters" to the oil industry and others.
    
Ben Schreiber, senior political strategist at Friends of the Earth, says Zinke's action is illegal and "he can rest assured that his latest giveaway to corporate polluters will be litigated in the courts."
    
And Jamie Williams, president of The Wilderness Society, is urging President Donald Trump to "ignore these illegal and dangerous recommendations and instead act to preserve these beloved places."
    
Twenty-seven monuments have been under review.
    
Zinke told The Associated Press he was not recommending that any be eliminated but that there would be changes to a "handful" without disclosing details.
    
___
    
10:55 a.m.
    
A White House official says President Donald Trump has received U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's recommendations about national monuments protecting wilderness and ocean.
    
The official says Trump is reviewing Zinke's "recommendations to determine the best path forward for the American people."
    
The official was not authorized to publicly discuss a draft report and insisted on anonymity.
    
Zinke told The Associated Press Thursday he's recommending none of 27 national monuments be eliminated.
    
But he says there would be changes to a "handful."
    
- By Darlene Superville
    
___
    
10:15 a.m.
    
A recommendation not to eliminate any of 27 U.S. national monuments protecting wilderness and ocean has not alleviated concerns from conservation and tribal groups advocating for total preservation.
    
Gavin Noyes of Utah's tribal coalition Dine Bikeyah that pushed to preserve the Bears Ears National Monument on tribal lands in southeastern Utah says it is prepared to launch a legal fight against even a slight reduction in that monument's size.
    
Defenders of Wildlife vice president of landscape conservation Mark Salvo says downsizing any national monuments would have a negative impact on fish, wildlife and plants.
    
He criticized U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke for not making public a list of recommendations about the monuments.
    
___
    
9 a.m.
    
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said he's recommending that none of 27 national monuments carved from wilderness and ocean and under review by the Trump administration be eliminated.
    
But there would be changes to a "handful," he said.
    
Zinke told The Associated Press that unspecified boundary adjustments for some monuments designated over the past four decades will be included in the recommendations he planned to give President Donald Trump on Thursday. None of the sites would revert to new ownership, he said, while public access for uses such as hunting, fishing or grazing would be maintained or restored.
    
He also spoke of protecting tribal interests and historical land grants, pointing to monuments in New Mexico, where Hispanic ranchers have opposed two monuments proclaimed by President Barack Obama.
    
Zinke declined to say whether portions of the monuments would be opened up to oil and gas drilling, mining, logging and other industries for which Trump has advocated.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff Brian Gootkin Back to Work After Motorcycle Crash with Deer

    Thursday, August 24 2017 2:28 AM EDT2017-08-24 06:28:40 GMT

    One in 58 Montana drivers will hit a deer, according to State Farm Insurance Company, and our state is second in the nation for overall deer-driver collisions. For Gallatin Co. Sheriff and avid motorcycle rider, Brian Gootkin, concern of hitting a deer on his bike was always in the back of his mind, but on August 5, the odds were against him. "A friend and I were riding from Great Falls to Bozeman and planned to stop in White Sulphur Springs. On the highway right outs...

    One in 58 Montana drivers will hit a deer, according to State Farm Insurance Company, and our state is second in the nation for overall deer-driver collisions. For Gallatin Co. Sheriff and avid motorcycle rider, Brian Gootkin, concern of hitting a deer on his bike was always in the back of his mind, but on August 5, the odds were against him. "A friend and I were riding from Great Falls to Bozeman and planned to stop in White Sulphur Springs. On the highway right outs...

  • NASA looks for ways to save the earth from Yellowstone's Supervolcano

    NASA looks for ways to save the earth from Yellowstone's Supervolcano

    Thursday, August 24 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-08-24 05:48:13 GMT

    When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano. 

    When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano. 

  • Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Monday, August 21 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:19:33 GMT

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

  • Lolo man risks life maintaining home during Lolo Peak Fire

    Lolo man risks life maintaining home during Lolo Peak Fire

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:57:33 GMT

    While evacuation orders are absolute, meaning you are ordered to leave your home, one Lolo man risked his life and the lives of firefighters not to evacuate. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall went to his home on Tuesday and has this Exclusive story.

    While evacuation orders are absolute, meaning you are ordered to leave your home, one Lolo man risked his life and the lives of firefighters not to evacuate. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall went to his home on Tuesday and has this Exclusive story.

  • Shots fired halt Lolo Peak Fire operations

    Shots fired halt Lolo Peak Fire operations

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-08-23 18:34:18 GMT

    From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Units with the Missoula County Sheriffs Office are currently responding to the Mill Creek area of the Lolo Peak Fire for reports of shots being fired. 

    From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Units with the Missoula County Sheriffs Office are currently responding to the Mill Creek area of the Lolo Peak Fire for reports of shots being fired. 

  • FWP closely monitoring Yellowstone River after recent fish kills

    FWP closely monitoring Yellowstone River after recent fish kills

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-08-24 02:48:01 GMT

    Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is closely monitoring recent discoveries of dead fish along the upper Yellowstone River. 

    Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is closely monitoring recent discoveries of dead fish along the upper Yellowstone River. 

  • Montana carjacking victim dies, cause under investigation

    Montana carjacking victim dies, cause under investigation

    Thursday, August 24 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-08-24 17:52:34 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Texas man who was the victim of a carjacking in Montana died soon after returning home.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Texas man who was the victim of a carjacking in Montana died soon after returning home.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.