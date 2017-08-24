Lolo Peak Fire: Burnout operations continue - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Lolo Peak Fire: Burnout operations continue

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Today:

Weather is expected to moderate fire activity today due to predicted cloud cover, higher humidity and light precipitation. However, thunderstorms are forecast to bring gusty winds into the area from the west. If weather conditions permit, firefighters will conduct a burnout operation along the control line near Sweeney Creek Trail by Forest Service road 1315 to keep the fire from reaching the One Horse Creek drainage and moving east. Engines will continue to patrol along the 93 and 12 highway corridors and around structures, assist firefighters on the control line and be available for the possibility of new starts from spotting or lightning. Mop up will continue along the fire’s perimeter.

Yesterday's recap:

The fire became very active between Carlton and Tie Chute creeks. The potential for the fire to move south triggered an evacuation order for most of the Sweeney Creek area. As the fire moved east, it ran into Monday’s burnout operation, preventing it from moving toward Florence. Retardant was used to stall the fire’s growth to the south. Crews burned between two dozer lines 1.5 mile west of the roadblock on One Horse Creek Road to provide a barrier to any potential fire movement down One Horse Creek. During the day, firefighters continued to fortify control lines and mopped up hot spots. Firefighters in the Mill Creek area had to move off the fire line for three hours while the Missoula County Sheriff’s Department responded to gunfire near the fireline, which turned out to be a resident shooting squirrels.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Monday, August 21 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:19:33 GMT

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

  • NASA looks for ways to save the earth from Yellowstone's Supervolcano

    NASA looks for ways to save the earth from Yellowstone's Supervolcano

    Thursday, August 24 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-08-24 05:48:13 GMT

    When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano. 

    When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano. 

  • Sheriff Brian Gootkin Back to Work After Motorcycle Crash with Deer

    Thursday, August 24 2017 2:28 AM EDT2017-08-24 06:28:40 GMT

    One in 58 Montana drivers will hit a deer, according to State Farm Insurance Company, and our state is second in the nation for overall deer-driver collisions. For Gallatin Co. Sheriff and avid motorcycle rider, Brian Gootkin, concern of hitting a deer on his bike was always in the back of his mind, but on August 5, the odds were against him. "A friend and I were riding from Great Falls to Bozeman and planned to stop in White Sulphur Springs. On the highway right outs...

    One in 58 Montana drivers will hit a deer, according to State Farm Insurance Company, and our state is second in the nation for overall deer-driver collisions. For Gallatin Co. Sheriff and avid motorcycle rider, Brian Gootkin, concern of hitting a deer on his bike was always in the back of his mind, but on August 5, the odds were against him. "A friend and I were riding from Great Falls to Bozeman and planned to stop in White Sulphur Springs. On the highway right outs...

  • Lolo man risks life maintaining home during Lolo Peak Fire

    Lolo man risks life maintaining home during Lolo Peak Fire

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:57:33 GMT

    While evacuation orders are absolute, meaning you are ordered to leave your home, one Lolo man risked his life and the lives of firefighters not to evacuate. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall went to his home on Tuesday and has this Exclusive story.

    While evacuation orders are absolute, meaning you are ordered to leave your home, one Lolo man risked his life and the lives of firefighters not to evacuate. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall went to his home on Tuesday and has this Exclusive story.

  • Shots fired halt Lolo Peak Fire operations

    Shots fired halt Lolo Peak Fire operations

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-08-23 18:34:18 GMT

    From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Units with the Missoula County Sheriffs Office are currently responding to the Mill Creek area of the Lolo Peak Fire for reports of shots being fired. 

    From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Units with the Missoula County Sheriffs Office are currently responding to the Mill Creek area of the Lolo Peak Fire for reports of shots being fired. 

  • Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

    Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

    Thursday, August 24 2017 1:35 AM EDT2017-08-24 05:35:20 GMT

    A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
        
    The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
        
    Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
        
    The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

    A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in Massachusetts.
        
    The jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing reached $758.7 million.
        
    Powerball officials did not immediately disclose the location where the winning ticket was sold.
        
    The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • FWP closely monitoring Yellowstone River after recent fish kills

    FWP closely monitoring Yellowstone River after recent fish kills

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-08-24 02:48:01 GMT

    Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is closely monitoring recent discoveries of dead fish along the upper Yellowstone River. 

    Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is closely monitoring recent discoveries of dead fish along the upper Yellowstone River. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.