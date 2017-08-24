Lolo Peak Fire: Burnout operations continue

Today:

Weather is expected to moderate fire activity today due to predicted cloud cover, higher humidity and light precipitation. However, thunderstorms are forecast to bring gusty winds into the area from the west. If weather conditions permit, firefighters will conduct a burnout operation along the control line near Sweeney Creek Trail by Forest Service road 1315 to keep the fire from reaching the One Horse Creek drainage and moving east. Engines will continue to patrol along the 93 and 12 highway corridors and around structures, assist firefighters on the control line and be available for the possibility of new starts from spotting or lightning. Mop up will continue along the fire’s perimeter.

Yesterday's recap:

The fire became very active between Carlton and Tie Chute creeks. The potential for the fire to move south triggered an evacuation order for most of the Sweeney Creek area. As the fire moved east, it ran into Monday’s burnout operation, preventing it from moving toward Florence. Retardant was used to stall the fire’s growth to the south. Crews burned between two dozer lines 1.5 mile west of the roadblock on One Horse Creek Road to provide a barrier to any potential fire movement down One Horse Creek. During the day, firefighters continued to fortify control lines and mopped up hot spots. Firefighters in the Mill Creek area had to move off the fire line for three hours while the Missoula County Sheriff’s Department responded to gunfire near the fireline, which turned out to be a resident shooting squirrels.