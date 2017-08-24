Do you have back to school stress? If so, check out this list - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Do you have back to school stress? If so, check out this list

Heading back to school can be a stressful time for you and your child. Especially for busy parents who have to juggle their job and getting their kid to school. So here are some ideas that could help with you and your child’s stress.

For your child:

  1. Learn how to identify it- sometimes your child could be stressed out but they will keep it to themselves. Make sure you can identify if your child is struggling. Real simple.com says to look for red flag symptoms like difficulty sleeping, stomach aches and changes in behavior.
  2. Make sure to listen to your child- if your child is constantly complaining figure out what the problem is. Don’t ignore it.
  3. Plan ahead- planning ahead for the week can help. Talk to your child and set a week long goals and even yearlong goals. Then, real simple says to create a visual schedule on a white board for the whole family to see.

As a parent:

  1. Prepare the night before- the website Little Pim says that planning ahead is the best way to avoid an early morning panic rush out the door. Pack their lunch, lay out breakfast items like muffins and cereal and help your child pick out their outfit.
  2. Teach your kids to help out- Inc.com  says that having your kids do things like get dressed in the morning can help save you a lot of time.
  3. Split responsibilities- if you and your partner have certain strong suits play to that. If one person is better at getting breakfast ready make that your job while the other parent can be in charge of getting the kids out of bed.

