Sheriff Brian Gootkin Back to Work After Motorcycle Crash with Deer

One in 58 Montana drivers will hit a deer, according to State Farm Insurance Company, and our state is second in the nation for overall deer-driver collisions.

For Gallatin Co. Sheriff and avid motorcycle rider, Brian Gootkin, concern of hitting a deer on his bike was always in the back of his mind, but on August 5, the odds were against him.

"A friend and I were riding from Great Falls to Bozeman and planned to stop in White Sulphur Springs. On the highway right outside of White Sulphur Springs, deer comes right out in front of me, plain as day, on a bridge, no place to go-- I hit the deer and don't remember a whole lot after that," Sheriff Gootkin said Wednesday, in his first on-camera interview since the accident three weeks ago.

Sheriff Gootkin says he doesn't remember hitting the deer, and his friend riding behind him says he did three to four 'Evel Knievel-style flips' on his bike before hitting the road.

Hitting the road broke eight of Gootkin's ribs, broke his left collarbone, put road rash on both elbows and a gash in his head that took 25 stitches to close.

Gootkin says this about waking up in an accident scene: "It was weird. Really, really weird. I've responded to so many accidents as a deputy, being on that side of things is so different that being the person on the ground needing help."

Sheriff Gootkin was airlifted from the scene to a Great Falls hospital, where he stayed 11 days and had a surgery on his ribs.

But without a helmet and protective gear, Gootkin says he surely would have been killed.

"Everyone that came into contact with me said the exact same thing: you're lucky to be alive and the only reason you are alive is because you had your gear on. And that was just every single person on that point and that really hit home."

"To be honest, I haven't always worn my gear when I go out on my motorcycle and thank god I did that day otherwise I wouldn't be here."

Gootkin calls himself a late-bloomer' to riding motorcycles, having picked up the hobby about 10 years ago.

"I love it and I'm gonna miss it. It's awesome, but thank god I was wearing my gear or I wouldn't be here today."

Gootkin says his family doesn't want him riding anymore, and he understands why, but he's still not sure if he will give it up or not.

After his collarbone heals he will have some rehab to do, but Gootkin says the impacts of the crash will last the rest of his life.

"When you go through something life this, when you're still here, you look at things quite a bit differently. I've always had a pretty good perspective on life and the big picture, but it's pretty different now."

For now, Sheriff Gootkin is happy to be back at work, though he's not full-time quite yet. It's a way to break away from what he says is one of the hardest parts of his recovery, which being laid-up at home, watching terrible television.