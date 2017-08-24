Sheriff Brian Gootkin Back to Work After Motorcycle Crash with D - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sheriff Brian Gootkin Back to Work After Motorcycle Crash with Deer

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

One in 58 Montana drivers will hit a deer, according to State Farm Insurance Company, and our state is second in the nation for overall deer-driver collisions.

For Gallatin Co. Sheriff and avid motorcycle rider, Brian Gootkin, concern of hitting a deer on his bike was always in the back of his mind, but on August 5, the odds were against him.

"A friend and I were riding from Great Falls to Bozeman and planned to stop in White Sulphur Springs. On the highway right outside of White Sulphur Springs, deer comes right out in front of me, plain as day, on a bridge, no place to go-- I hit the deer and don't remember a whole lot after that," Sheriff Gootkin said Wednesday, in his first on-camera interview since the accident three weeks ago.

Sheriff Gootkin says he doesn't remember hitting the deer, and his friend riding behind him says he did three to four 'Evel Knievel-style flips' on his bike before hitting the road.

Hitting the road broke eight of Gootkin's ribs, broke his left collarbone, put road rash on both elbows and a gash in his head that took 25 stitches to close.

Gootkin says this about waking up in an accident scene: "It was weird. Really, really weird. I've responded to so many accidents as a deputy, being on that side of things is so different that being the person on the ground needing help."

Sheriff Gootkin was airlifted from the scene to a Great Falls hospital, where he stayed 11 days and had a surgery on his ribs.

But without a helmet and protective gear, Gootkin says he surely would have been killed.

"Everyone that came into contact with me said the exact same thing: you're lucky to be alive and the only reason you are alive is because you had your gear on. And that was just every single person on that point and that really hit home."

"To be honest, I haven't always worn my gear when I go out on my motorcycle and thank god I did that day otherwise I wouldn't be here."

Gootkin calls himself a late-bloomer' to riding motorcycles, having picked up the hobby about 10 years ago.

"I love it and I'm gonna miss it. It's awesome, but thank god I was wearing my gear or I wouldn't be here today."

Gootkin says his family doesn't want him riding anymore, and he understands why, but he's still not sure if he will give it up or not.

After his collarbone heals he will have some rehab to do, but Gootkin says the impacts of the crash will last the rest of his life.

"When you go through something life this, when you're still here, you look at things quite a bit differently. I've always had a pretty good perspective on life and the big picture, but it's pretty different now."

For now, Sheriff Gootkin is happy to be back at work, though he's not full-time quite yet. It's a way to break away from what he says is one of the hardest parts of his recovery, which being laid-up at home, watching terrible television. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • NASA looks for ways to save the earth from Yellowstone's Supervolcano

    NASA looks for ways to save the earth from Yellowstone's Supervolcano

    Thursday, August 24 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-08-24 05:48:13 GMT

    When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano. 

    When you look at Yellowstone National Park’s geysers you may be in awe with the science, but scientific pioneers at NASA call it one of the great natural threats to the world the supervolcano. 

  • Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Monday, August 21 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:19:33 GMT

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

  • Lolo man risks life maintaining home during Lolo Peak Fire

    Lolo man risks life maintaining home during Lolo Peak Fire

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:57:33 GMT

    While evacuation orders are absolute, meaning you are ordered to leave your home, one Lolo man risked his life and the lives of firefighters not to evacuate. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall went to his home on Tuesday and has this Exclusive story.

    While evacuation orders are absolute, meaning you are ordered to leave your home, one Lolo man risked his life and the lives of firefighters not to evacuate. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall went to his home on Tuesday and has this Exclusive story.

  • Shots fired halt Lolo Peak Fire operations

    Shots fired halt Lolo Peak Fire operations

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-08-23 18:34:18 GMT

    From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Units with the Missoula County Sheriffs Office are currently responding to the Mill Creek area of the Lolo Peak Fire for reports of shots being fired. 

    From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Units with the Missoula County Sheriffs Office are currently responding to the Mill Creek area of the Lolo Peak Fire for reports of shots being fired. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Sheriff Brian Gootkin Back to Work After Motorcycle Crash with Deer

    Thursday, August 24 2017 2:28 AM EDT2017-08-24 06:28:40 GMT

    One in 58 Montana drivers will hit a deer, according to State Farm Insurance Company, and our state is second in the nation for overall deer-driver collisions. For Gallatin Co. Sheriff and avid motorcycle rider, Brian Gootkin, concern of hitting a deer on his bike was always in the back of his mind, but on August 5, the odds were against him. "A friend and I were riding from Great Falls to Bozeman and planned to stop in White Sulphur Springs. On the highway right outs...

    One in 58 Montana drivers will hit a deer, according to State Farm Insurance Company, and our state is second in the nation for overall deer-driver collisions. For Gallatin Co. Sheriff and avid motorcycle rider, Brian Gootkin, concern of hitting a deer on his bike was always in the back of his mind, but on August 5, the odds were against him. "A friend and I were riding from Great Falls to Bozeman and planned to stop in White Sulphur Springs. On the highway right outs...

  • "Feeding A Monster" A Memoir By Veronica Loving Gaines Popularity With Several Talk Radio Shows

    "Feeding A Monster" A Memoir By Veronica Loving Gaines Popularity With Several Talk Radio Shows

    "Sexual Assault: Do The Memories Fade Over Time?" Author/Speaker/Advocate Veronica Loving speaks candidly about sexual assault and other topics in her new memoir "Feeding A Monster." Veronica Loving is now...
    "Sexual Assault: Do The Memories Fade Over Time?" Author/Speaker/Advocate Veronica Loving speaks candidly about sexual assault and other topics in her new memoir "Feeding A Monster." Veronica Loving is now available for...

  • Shots fired stall Lolo Peak Fire work, hard closure for roads

    Shots fired stall Lolo Peak Fire work, hard closure for roads

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-08-24 01:22:28 GMT

    Those with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said a homeowner was shooting at rodents which presented a threat to firefighters causing them to return to safety zones. 

    Those with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said a homeowner was shooting at rodents which presented a threat to firefighters causing them to return to safety zones. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.