New Evacuation Orders in Ravalli County

New Evacuation Orders in Ravalli County

Posted: Updated:

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is issuing new evacuation orders, due to the Lolo Peak fire.

All residents west of Florence Carlton Loop, south to One Horse Creek road.

These orders include residents west of Highway 93 from One Horse Creek Road to Sweeney Creek Loop and the following areas: Woodstick Hollow, Sweeney Creek Trail, Hill Drive, Koepplin Lane and Smith Fork areas.

