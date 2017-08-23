FWP closely monitoring Yellowstone River after recent fish kills

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is closely monitoring recent discoveries of dead fish along the upper Yellowstone River.

According to a press release sent by Montana FWP, official test results won't be available until next week at the earliest and biologists don't have enough information yet to determine the cause of these localized fish kills.

"Right now we're looking for dead or dying fish, but we just don't have enough information to determine if this is disease related," said Travis Horton, FWP Region 3 fisheries manager in Bozeman. "We've got staff out floating the river and anticipate we'll know much more by the middle of next week. Protecting the health of the river and fishery is our top priority, so we're taking every precaution."

FWP staff floated from Livingston to Grey Bear Fishing Access Site on Tuesday and Wednesday and counted a total of 76 dead mountain whitefish, two dead suckers and one dead brown trout.

Biologists will continue to be on the lookout for dead or dying fish along the Yellowstone upstream of Columbus.

On Thursday, biologists will float from Mallard's Rest to Pine Creek Fishing Access Sites, upstream of Livingston. This area was the hardest hit last summer by proliferative kidney disease, or PKD.

PKD is caused by a microscopic parasite. Though the reason the parasite, which exists in the river system year-round, will suddenly begin causing PKD is unknown, high water temperatures, low flows and general fish stress seem to be factors.

Last summer the PKD outbreak on the upper Yellowstone River led to an emergency closure by FWP and the death of thousands of mountain whitefish, which are native to the river. Historically low flows in the river coupled with high water temperatures last summer helped to exacerbate the impacts of PKD on whitefish.

Conditions this year are much different - water temperatures have remained below 70 degrees at Livingston even during the hottest parts of July and flows are above average for this time of year. In addition, the time of year is later and closer to fall and longer, cooler nights. These environmental differences could result in a much different scenario and outcome compared to last year's fish kill.

People who see dead or dying fish in the Yellowstone River, should call Horton at (406) 994-3155.