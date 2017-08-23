FWP closely monitoring Yellowstone River after recent fish kills - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

FWP closely monitoring Yellowstone River after recent fish kills

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is closely monitoring recent discoveries of dead fish along the upper Yellowstone River. 

According to a press release sent by Montana FWP, official test results won't be available until next week at the earliest and biologists don't have enough information yet to determine the cause of these localized fish kills. 

"Right now we're looking for dead or dying fish, but we just don't have enough information to determine if this is disease related," said Travis Horton, FWP Region 3 fisheries manager in Bozeman. "We've got staff out floating the river and anticipate we'll know much more by the middle of next week. Protecting the health of the river and fishery is our top priority, so we're taking every precaution."

FWP staff floated from Livingston to Grey Bear Fishing Access Site on Tuesday and Wednesday and counted a total of 76 dead mountain whitefish, two dead suckers and one dead brown trout. 

Biologists will continue to be on the lookout for dead or dying fish along the Yellowstone upstream of Columbus. 

On Thursday, biologists will float from Mallard's Rest to Pine Creek Fishing Access Sites, upstream of Livingston. This area was the hardest hit last summer by proliferative kidney disease, or PKD.  

PKD is caused by a microscopic parasite. Though the reason the parasite, which exists in the river system year-round, will suddenly begin causing PKD is unknown, high water temperatures, low flows and general fish stress seem to be factors. 

Last summer the PKD outbreak on the upper Yellowstone River led to an emergency closure by FWP and the death of thousands of mountain whitefish, which are native to the river. Historically low flows in the river coupled with high water temperatures last summer helped to exacerbate the impacts of PKD on whitefish. 

Conditions this year are much different - water temperatures have remained below 70 degrees at Livingston even during the hottest parts of July and flows are above average for this time of year. In addition, the time of year is later and closer to fall and longer, cooler nights. These environmental differences could result in a much different scenario and outcome compared to last year's fish kill. 

People who see dead or dying fish in the Yellowstone River, should call Horton at (406) 994-3155.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lolo man risks life maintaining home during Lolo Peak Fire

    Lolo man risks life maintaining home during Lolo Peak Fire

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:57:33 GMT

    While evacuation orders are absolute, meaning you are ordered to leave your home, one Lolo man risked his life and the lives of firefighters not to evacuate. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall went to his home on Tuesday and has this Exclusive story.

    While evacuation orders are absolute, meaning you are ordered to leave your home, one Lolo man risked his life and the lives of firefighters not to evacuate. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall went to his home on Tuesday and has this Exclusive story.

  • Shots fired halt Lolo Peak Fire operations

    Shots fired halt Lolo Peak Fire operations

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-08-23 18:34:18 GMT

    From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Units with the Missoula County Sheriffs Office are currently responding to the Mill Creek area of the Lolo Peak Fire for reports of shots being fired. 

    From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Units with the Missoula County Sheriffs Office are currently responding to the Mill Creek area of the Lolo Peak Fire for reports of shots being fired. 

  • NY Gov. Cuomo Abuses Power & Americas Money Attempting to Silence Whistle-Blower

    NY Gov. Cuomo Abuses Power & Americas Money Attempting to Silence Whistle-Blower

    Desperate and despicable attempts by the Cuomo administration to silence and damage the reputation of well known New York Times whistle-blower
    Desperate and despicable attempts by the Cuomo administration to silence and damage the reputation of well known New York Times whistle-blower

  • Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Monday, August 21 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:19:33 GMT

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

  • Residents react to double murder in Missoula neighborhood

    Residents react to double murder in Missoula neighborhood

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-08-23 01:39:47 GMT

    Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.  

    Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.  

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

    Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-08-23 18:20:52 GMT

    A 29-year-old Indiana man is charged with sexual abuse of a minor after he tried using a crowdfunding site to fund a Montana trip so he could be with a 14-year-old girl.

    A 29-year-old Indiana man is charged with sexual abuse of a minor after he tried using a crowdfunding site to fund a Montana trip so he could be with a 14-year-old girl.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.