Shots fired stall Lolo Peak Fire work, hard closure for roads

Those with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said a homeowner was shooting at rodents which presented a threat to firefighters causing them to return to safety zones.

With thunderstorms rolling in, fire crews had to halt operations on one flank of the 33,000 acre Lolo Peak Fire.

"Some times it gets to the point of ridiculous about people not thinking about their home and others,” said Mike Cole, Public Information Officer, Lolo Peak Fire.

Early this afternoon Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of shots being fired in the mill creek area of the fire, taking fire fighters off their lines.

“This is still an active fire, and we are still trying to protect these homes, with the public's cooperation,” said Cole.

Thankfully, the sheriffs’ office said no one was firing at fire fighters.

Cole also mentioned that the Mill Creek area where this happened is still under mandatory evacuation orders.

"That's one of the consequences people face when staying in their homes. They think, well I can do whatever, but if people actually evacuated we won’t have to worry about things like this,” said Cole.

Under stage two fire restrictions, the National Forest Service prohibits discharging a fire arm.

At this time the Missoula County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

In the meantime, firefighters are dealing with high temperatures, gusty winds, and the potential for lightning.