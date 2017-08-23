Hellgate Football is Back

The Hellgate Knights had to take the 2016 season off because of a lack of numbers, but now the varsity squad is back and led by new Head Coach Mick Morris.
“You know I like a challenge the last couple schools I’ve been at have been similar situations I like the excitement of building something especially Hellgate it's something fresh," said Morris.
"I think for the most part for us it's understanding our goal our goal isn’t to win a state championship or make the playoffs our goal is to compete and that's something that Hellgate hasn’t done in a long time, said Morris.
"I mean no one expects us to do anything this year but honestly if we can get up and open some eyes that's all I want this year," said one Hellgate Senior.
The Knights hope to change the perception of Hellgate football.
"We don’t have single kid in our program that has one a variety game and our JV kids have one just one game so I want them to take some success they can take past high school," said Morris.
The Knights open the season Thursday night at home against Bozeman.
Here are three things you need to know about the 2017 Belgrade Panther football team.
On the court, Kelsi McEnaney is a force to be reckoned with. But it’s the off the court attitude and personality that matters more for her coaches.
After three weeks of voting, which brought in votes from all over the world, Mattress Firm and ABC Fox Montana are proud to announce that Big Sky High School's Kelsi McEnaney is your 2017 Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Year.
The Kalispell Police Department is testing ten new body cameras.
The ten million dollar project will provide 74 rooms with 50 doubles and 24 single rooms for students.
Senator John Tester announced on August 22nd the creation of the Outdoor Economy Act. This will create a committee at the US Department of interior to advise the presidential administration on ways to increase public access to public lands.
We wanted to understand what the “alt left” meant and what it meant in Montana.
On the week following this violence in North Carolina, Mayor John Muhlfeld sends his support to Charlottesville.
While evacuation orders are absolute, meaning you are ordered to leave your home, one Lolo man risked his life and the lives of firefighters not to evacuate. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall went to his home on Tuesday and has this Exclusive story.
From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Units with the Missoula County Sheriffs Office are currently responding to the Mill Creek area of the Lolo Peak Fire for reports of shots being fired.
A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings.
Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.
A 29-year-old Indiana man is charged with sexual abuse of a minor after he tried using a crowdfunding site to fund a Montana trip so he could be with a 14-year-old girl.
