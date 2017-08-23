Hellgate Football is Back - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hellgate Football is Back

Posted: Updated:

The Hellgate Knights had to take the 2016 season off because of a lack of numbers, but now the varsity squad is back and led by new Head Coach Mick Morris. 

“You know I like a challenge the last couple schools I’ve been at have been similar situations I like the excitement of building something especially Hellgate it's something fresh," said Morris. 

"I think for the most part for us it's understanding our goal our goal isn’t to win a state championship or make the playoffs our goal is to compete and that's something that Hellgate hasn’t done in a long time, said Morris.

"I mean no one expects us to do anything this year but honestly if we can get up and open some eyes that's all I want this year," said one Hellgate Senior. 

The Knights hope to change the perception of Hellgate football. 

"We don’t have single kid in our program that has one a variety game and our JV kids have one just one game so I want them to take some success they can take past high school," said Morris. 

The Knights open the season Thursday night at home against Bozeman. 

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Hellgate Football is Back

    Hellgate Football is Back

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-08-24 00:18:05 GMT
    The Hellgate Knights had to take the 2016 season off because of a lack of numbers, but now the varsity squad is back and led by new Head Coach Mick Morris.  “You know I like a challenge the last couple schools I’ve been at have been similar situations I like the excitement of building something especially Hellgate it's something fresh," said Morris.  "I think for the most part for us it's understanding our goal our goal isn’t to win a state cham...
    The Hellgate Knights had to take the 2016 season off because of a lack of numbers, but now the varsity squad is back and led by new Head Coach Mick Morris.  “You know I like a challenge the last couple schools I’ve been at have been similar situations I like the excitement of building something especially Hellgate it's something fresh," said Morris.  "I think for the most part for us it's understanding our goal our goal isn’t to win a state cham...

  • Belgrade Panthers making no excuses despite youth

    Belgrade Panthers making no excuses despite youth

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:21 AM EDT2017-08-18 06:21:01 GMT

    Here are three things you need to know about the 2017 Belgrade Panther football team.

    Here are three things you need to know about the 2017 Belgrade Panther football team.

  • Shrine Game unites Cats and Griz before college journey begins

    Shrine Game unites Cats and Griz before college journey begins

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:22:21 GMT
    As Montana's best football players come together for the annual East-West Shrine game, future Cat and Griz athletes are getting the chance to spend time with their soon-to-be teammates. "It's awesome, because I get to know them sooner," said future Bobcat linebacker and Glacier High graduate Tadan Gilman. "So, when I get down to Bozeman, I'll already know some guys, and just looking around the locker room, I'll be able to see guys, that RJ's (Fitzgerald) there, ...
    As Montana's best football players come together for the annual East-West Shrine game, future Cat and Griz athletes are getting the chance to spend time with their soon-to-be teammates. "It's awesome, because I get to know them sooner," said future Bobcat linebacker and Glacier High graduate Tadan Gilman. "So, when I get down to Bozeman, I'll already know some guys, and just looking around the locker room, I'll be able to see guys, that RJ's (Fitzgerald) there, ...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lolo man risks life maintaining home during Lolo Peak Fire

    Lolo man risks life maintaining home during Lolo Peak Fire

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-08-23 03:57:33 GMT

    While evacuation orders are absolute, meaning you are ordered to leave your home, one Lolo man risked his life and the lives of firefighters not to evacuate. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall went to his home on Tuesday and has this Exclusive story.

    While evacuation orders are absolute, meaning you are ordered to leave your home, one Lolo man risked his life and the lives of firefighters not to evacuate. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall went to his home on Tuesday and has this Exclusive story.

  • Shots fired halt Lolo Peak Fire operations

    Shots fired halt Lolo Peak Fire operations

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-08-23 18:34:18 GMT

    From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Units with the Missoula County Sheriffs Office are currently responding to the Mill Creek area of the Lolo Peak Fire for reports of shots being fired. 

    From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Units with the Missoula County Sheriffs Office are currently responding to the Mill Creek area of the Lolo Peak Fire for reports of shots being fired. 

  • NY Gov. Cuomo Abuses Power & Americas Money Attempting to Silence Whistle-Blower

    NY Gov. Cuomo Abuses Power & Americas Money Attempting to Silence Whistle-Blower

    Desperate and despicable attempts by the Cuomo administration to silence and damage the reputation of well known New York Times whistle-blower
    Desperate and despicable attempts by the Cuomo administration to silence and damage the reputation of well known New York Times whistle-blower

  • Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Monday, August 21 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:19:33 GMT

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

  • Residents react to double murder in Missoula neighborhood

    Residents react to double murder in Missoula neighborhood

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 9:39 PM EDT2017-08-23 01:39:47 GMT

    Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.  

    Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.  

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

    Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-08-23 18:20:52 GMT

    A 29-year-old Indiana man is charged with sexual abuse of a minor after he tried using a crowdfunding site to fund a Montana trip so he could be with a 14-year-old girl.

    A 29-year-old Indiana man is charged with sexual abuse of a minor after he tried using a crowdfunding site to fund a Montana trip so he could be with a 14-year-old girl.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.