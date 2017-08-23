Hellgate Football is Back

The Hellgate Knights had to take the 2016 season off because of a lack of numbers, but now the varsity squad is back and led by new Head Coach Mick Morris.



“You know I like a challenge the last couple schools I’ve been at have been similar situations I like the excitement of building something especially Hellgate it's something fresh," said Morris.



"I think for the most part for us it's understanding our goal our goal isn’t to win a state championship or make the playoffs our goal is to compete and that's something that Hellgate hasn’t done in a long time, said Morris.



"I mean no one expects us to do anything this year but honestly if we can get up and open some eyes that's all I want this year," said one Hellgate Senior.

The Knights hope to change the perception of Hellgate football.



"We don’t have single kid in our program that has one a variety game and our JV kids have one just one game so I want them to take some success they can take past high school," said Morris.



The Knights open the season Thursday night at home against Bozeman.