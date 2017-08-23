Kalispell Police Department testing body cameras

The Kalispell Police Department is testing ten new body cameras. Patrol Captain Tim Falkner tells us it’s been a learning curve for him and his team, figuring out how to log and store footage tends to be challenging. The cameras clip onto an officer's shirt with magnets and it's taking the officers some time to get used to working with the cameras on their bodies.

Funded by the city of Kalispell, Captain Falkner says the new cameras already produce better quality imaging and sound which is crucial for keeping officers and civilians safe.

Captain Falkner says, “They give us the most accurate depiction of what took place between the contact between the officers and civilians. You know accountability for not only our officers but to those that we're dealing with. And the other goal is great evidence for trials."

Footage taken from these cameras will help during trials in court to provide evidence. It’s been a few months since officers started using these body cameras and footage has not been used in a court case yet.