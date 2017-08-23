Kalispell Police Department testing body cameras

While evacuation orders are absolute, meaning you are ordered to leave your home, one Lolo man risked his life and the lives of firefighters not to evacuate. ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall went to his home on Tuesday and has this Exclusive story.
From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office: Units with the Missoula County Sheriffs Office are currently responding to the Mill Creek area of the Lolo Peak Fire for reports of shots being fired.
Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.
A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings.
A 29-year-old Indiana man is charged with sexual abuse of a minor after he tried using a crowdfunding site to fund a Montana trip so he could be with a 14-year-old girl.
Finnegan's restaurant will be closed until further notice.
