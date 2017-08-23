First on campus student housing opens at FVCC

After a year of construction Flathead Valley Community College’s first ever on campus student housing is opening on Wednesday, August 23rd. The ten million dollar project will provide 74 rooms with 50 doubles and 24 single rooms for students.

The building is equipped with secure entrances with laundry facilities, studying areas and free parking. Single studio apartments are $3,240 per semester and a two bedroom (shared) apartment is $2,678 per semester.

Students like Will Thompson and Allyssa Deneault will be able to have access to campus. Deneault is from Missoula and would not be able to attend FVCC without on campus housing options. Thompson lives in Lakeside and tells the commute to and from campus was difficult. And because of this commute, his GPA suffered.

Thompson tells us, “A big part of my issue with school last year was it was a long drive for me to get the resources I needed. So I'm hoping this will be a GPA booster for me.”

On campus housing will also provide a traditional college experience for students, a piece recent graduate John Ahles felt like he was missing. Ahles lived in Kalispell while attend FVCC and felt on campus housing would create a better on campus community.

Ahles says, “You get done with your classes and you go home and that's about it. Whereas if you have campus housing, you're able to meet people that are in your program or meet people that just go to the college.”

Move in day starts on Friday August 24th, and classes start on campus on Monday August 28th. If you are interested in the housing program the college is constantly accepting new applications. Visit their website here for more information.