Court upholds verdict against ex-Montana lawmaker

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Supreme Court has upheld a verdict and fine against a former state legislator who took illegal corporate contributions from an anti-union organization.
    
The court ruled 5-0 on Wednesday against the appeal by former Republican Rep. Art Wittich of Bozeman.
    
A jury found last year that Wittich received $19,599 in unreported contributions from the National Right to Work Committee and its affiliates in the 2010 GOP primary election. A district judge then fined Wittich more than $68,000 in the civil case.
    
Wittich appealed to the high court after losing his 2016 re-election bid.
    
He is one of nine Republican lawmakers former Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl concluded took illegal contributions from the National Right to Work Committee in 2010.
    
Wittich's case is the only one that went to trial.

