Shots fired halt Lolo Peak Fire operations

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

A man was shooting at squirrels in his backyard. No one was injured. 

No news yet on if firefighters are able to return to work. The fire is at 31,000 acres and crews are preparing for a dry thunderstorm tonight.

From the Missoula County Sheriff's Office:

Units with the Missoula County Sheriffs Office are currently responding to the Mill Creek area of the Lolo Peak Fire for reports of shots being fired. Firefighters in the area had to stop fire operations while this incident is being investigated.

Do NOT fire firearms anywhere near the Lolo Peak Fire or any ongoing incident or incident related areas. These actions could result in criminal and civil penalties. They also have huge implications as it delays the re-population of evacuated areas, further hurts those who have been displaced, puts personal property in danger and more importantly the lives of firefighters!!

