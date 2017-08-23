Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

A 29-year-old Indiana man is charged with sexual abuse of a minor after he tried using a crowdfunding site to fund a Montana trip so he could be with a 14-year-old girl.

The GoFundMe Page was shut down before any money was donated according to AP News, but William White Jr. still made it to Missoula.

Police found White and the girl, his “fiancé,” at the Poverello Center. They had multiple bags with them.

An initial report for a runaway was filed on August 21 according to the affidavit. The girl’s family said that White came to the house looking for the girl a week earlier and they told him to leave. When the girl went missing days later, they believed she was with White.

The first time she met White in person, she was 13 and the affidavit says that they “reconnected long-distance through playing a video game.” After chatting, they allegedly started a relationship as White had his previous had girlfriend broken up.

According to the affidavit, White and the girl met in Missoula around August 20 and went to another house where they shared a bed. The girl initially told police that they only held hands and she rubbed his back. The girl told her mother that White tried further physical contact.

In White’s interview, he admitted to kissing the girl, lying in bed with her and sexual contact, but explained that they didn’t do anything “serious.”

Police say that White knew the girl’s age before he traveled to Montana. This made him feel easy because he claims he’s not a pedophile. White stated that he was reassured by the girl that she wanted this and that “age is just a number” according to the affidavit.

He repeatedly stated that he didn’t do anything she didn’t consent to.

The age of consent in Montana is 16.

White faces one count of Sexual Abuse of Children – Victim Under Age of 16, a felony in Montana. This is punishable by life, or not less than four year and a $10,000 fine.