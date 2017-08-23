Dry thunderstorms expected for Lolo Fire

Courtesy Lolo National Forest



Today:

A red flag warning will be in effect from 5 p.m. until midnight for dry thunderstorms that will move in from the southwest, potentially bringing strong, erratic winds between 35-40 mph with gusts up to 50. Firefighters will patrol along 93 and 12 highway corridors, control lines and in communities for structure protection. Due to the likelihood of new starts that may occur with the anticipated dry lightning, firefighters will be prepared for initial attack. Moderate weather conditions are expected throughout most of the day leading up to the forecasted thunderstorm activity, allowing firefighters to continue mopping up and, if conditions are favorable, begin firing operations to reinforce the control lines along the Highway 12 corridor and on the west side of the fire.

Yesterday's recap:

Firefighters yesterday fortified control lines and mopped up in preparation for potential critical fire weather moving into the area Wednesday evening. Mop up continued to secure the control line along the Highway 93 corridor from Lolo south to One Horse Creek and Highway 12 west to the Mill Creek area. Burn out operations continued near OZ Ranch, with more work needed to bring fire down to the control line along the Highway 12 corridor. The fire west of Florence remains a concern to fire managers as it continues to have the potential to move south. Additional control line south of Florence was improved with hose lays, pumps, and portable water tanks.