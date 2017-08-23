Crews prepare for potential thunderstorms as they battle the Lolo Peak fire

Potential thunderstorms are headed for Western Montana where the Lolo Peak fire is burning at 31,000 acres. It's still unclear what this thunderstorm could mean for the battle fire crews are up against.

Crews are making progress against this raging wildfire, but officials say they'll need hefty amounts of rain to really knock these flames down. They are hoping for the best, and preparing for the worst.

Public Information Officer Jordan Koppen says crews are preparing by getting as much as they can get done before this storm hits. So far the weather has been cooperative, giving crews the chance to burn the surrounding areas so they don't become a threat.

Many residents have been allowed to return to their homes, but are being told to be aware of their surroundings as this firefight moves forward.

"That's a big heads up for people around the fire area. We are getting weather on Wednesday and if we need to call for evacuation orders, we just need folks to know that it's for their own safety. But we are anticipating we can get most of the work done now. So we don't have to do that.," says Koppen.

Thunderstorms always bring the possibility of lightening, which originally caused this fire. Koppen says further fires can be prevented by homeowners preparing their properties. They can clear juniper bushes, gutters and litter fuels.