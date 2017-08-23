It's move in day at MSU! Here's everything you need to know

It's move in day! Montana State University will be introducing its freshman class Wednesday morning.

If you are a new student you will be assigned a check in time between 8:00am and 3:30pm. As for what you need to know, here is a list:

MSU asks that you please check in at your assigned time to ensure you have enough time to get settled before new student orientation.

If you miss your check in time, you can then move in any time after 3:30pm on August 23 and before 8:00am on August 28.

Students will need either their CatCard or the pre-assigned barcode image that was emailed to them at the end of July.

As for parking, traffic maps are posted online at montana.edu.