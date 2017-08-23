Highway 93 Evacuation Orders Reduced to Warning

Senator John Tester announced on August 22nd the creation of the Outdoor Economy Act. This will create a committee at the US Department of interior to advise the presidential administration on ways to increase public access to public lands.
We wanted to understand what the “alt left” meant and what it meant in Montana.
On the week following this violence in North Carolina, Mayor John Muhlfeld sends his support to Charlottesville.
Dr. Ashleigh Magill tells us, the hospital had an interesting way of soothing the skin of those children that were affected.
The Sprague fire cut off trail access to guests like Mike McFadin from Illinois staying in the Sperry Chalet.
A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings.
Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in a western Montana fire. Fire information officer Mike Cole says the loss of the homes near the town of Lolo last week is unfortunate.
Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male.
Lolo Peak Fire has grown to more than 31,000 acres and gained more than 5,000 acres over the weekend.
