Lolo man risks life maintaining home during Lolo Peak Fire

MISSOULA -

While evacuation orders are absolute, meaning you are ordered to leave your home, one Lolo man risked his life and the lives of firefighters not to evacuate.

ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall went to his home on Tuesday and has this Exclusive story.

******
When the Lolo Peak Fire took a turn for the worst last week, Bill Stack received the order to 'Get Out.'

He was the only homeowner on Balsam Root Road, who chose to stay put.

It's a tough decision for any homeowner to make, but one he says was easy and one he would not recommend.

"I don't care what you have in front of you, that was the scariest moment I've ever had in my life, bar none," says Lolo homeowner, Bill Stack.

Friday night.
9:30 p.m.
Bill Stack could see flames moving atop Mormon Ridge, just a mere 100 yards from his home.
He knew if the fire was to come over the ridge, it would make a run for his home quickly.

"Helicopters all over, all over the valley, dumping water."

Faced with the approaching flames, Stack says he held his breath.

"It finally backed down about one-third hill and the night came. The winds died down and that saved me." 

A sigh of relief for Stack...
Firefighters the next day lit a backburn just south of Mormon Ridge to keep the flames away from his home and the 12 others along Balsam Root Road.
On Tuesday, hundreds of feet of hose, a 6,000 gallon drum full of water, a pump and seven sprinklers are all being used to protect his property from wildfire.

"As a last resort, Bill Stack tells me he filled these black buckets with water. They hold about 20 gallons and they're scattered all around here," says ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall. "He says, that way, the ground would become more moist if the flames from the Lolo Peak Fire were to cross over the Mormon Ridge to his home."

"I idea was to kick them and hope that it made a difference."

He and his two sons cleared brush around the house and swept pine needles and debris under the deck, but to him the work is worth it.

"After 28 years of living up here, 25 of owning the property, this is who I am and this is my house and I would do it again. I wouldn't recommend it to anyone who isn't prepared."

Stack tells me that the real credit goes to the firefighters.

"The house is still standing and it's no short of a miracle what those guys did for me as far as saving my house. I can't say enough about what they did."

And for giving him the chance to live in his home for another two decades.

******
A public information officer working on the Lolo Peak Fire says that not evacuating when told is "risky" business, not only for homeowners, but for firefighters.

"It's just human nature that they want to go and help those people to get out of there," says Public Information Officer Mike Cole, "And that distracts them from what they're supposed to be doing, and that could make or break holding that piece of line right there by that house."

Cole adds that if a person, or persons, ignores an evacuation order, they are warned:
--- firefighters will continue their focus of building fire lines... and protecting structures
--- emergency responders may not be able to help them if needed
--- no other people will be allowed in the area.

A notice they were told to leave, but chose not to evacuate, is also posted in front of their property.

Cole says that firefighters, in conjunction with sheriff's deputies, aim to know where all evacuees are at all times in the event someone does find themselves in trouble.

