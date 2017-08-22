Lolo Peak Fire grows to 32,000 acres

The Lolo Peak Fire which destroyed two homes and rapidly spread thousands of acres last weekend, showed less activity Tuesday which lead the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office to reduce some of the evacuation orders in place.

The fire has grown to more than 32,000 acres and is currently threatening hundreds of homes.

Fire crews are urgently trying to tighten up control lines and perform burn operations during decent weather, due to decreased fire activity.

However, with thunderstorms coming as early as Wednesday, fire officials said the north western side of this fire is a concern.

“It has potential to hook around and get into those fuels closer to Highway 12. We don't want it to jump near Highway 12 and don’t want it to hook around Elk Meadows, Mill Creek, and Lolo Creek area,” said Jordan Koppen, Public Information Officer.

While evacuation warnings are in effect for residents, people should still pay attention to the fire's activity and be ready to leave at a moments notice.