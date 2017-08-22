Residents react to double murder in Missoula neighborhood

Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.

One resident told ABCFOX Montana it's shocking and at the same time disturbing to hear this news because to him this is a peaceful neighborhood with great neighbors.

Bryan Whitney, who has lived here for a few years said something like this is unheard of here.

Resident Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Standingrock are each charged with one count of murder and one count of accountability for murder.

Charging documents stated the victims' bodies were found in their home, in plastic tubs filled with chemicals.

"Very shocked and disgusted by the whole thing. It was unexpected nothing like that would ever happen here,” said Whitney.

Whitney added since he has lived here there hasn't been much trouble.

"I feel like this is a good neighborhood around here. We have a lot of good neighbors and good people,” said Whitney.

Charging documents mentioned that Pierce's roommate woke to sounds of screaming he thought might have been the couple.

When he left his room he saw blood in the kitchen and on the couple themselves.

Documents stated Pierce asked if they could trust him but later the roommate told authorities what he had witnessed.

Pierce and Standingrock face charges of Deliberate Homicide and Accountability for Deliberate Homicide.

For now, the victims' names have not been released and won't be released for several days.