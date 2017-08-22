Residents react to double murder in Missoula neighborhood - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Residents react to double murder in Missoula neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Two Missoula residents face charges of murdering two people and attempting to dispose of their bodies in their basement.    

One resident told ABCFOX Montana it's shocking and at the same time disturbing to hear this news because to him this is a peaceful neighborhood with great neighbors.

Bryan Whitney, who has lived here for a few years said something like this is unheard of here.

Resident Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Standingrock are each charged with one count of murder and one count of accountability for murder.

Charging documents stated the victims' bodies were found in their home, in plastic tubs filled with chemicals.

"Very shocked and disgusted by the whole thing. It was unexpected nothing like that would ever happen here,” said Whitney.

Whitney added since he has lived here there hasn't been much trouble.

"I feel like this is a good neighborhood around here. We have a lot of good neighbors and good people,” said Whitney.  

Charging documents mentioned that Pierce's roommate woke to sounds of screaming he thought might have been the couple.

When he left his room he saw blood in the kitchen and on the couple themselves.

Documents stated Pierce asked if they could trust him but later the roommate told authorities what he had witnessed.

Pierce and Standingrock face charges of Deliberate Homicide and Accountability for Deliberate Homicide. 

For now, the victims' names have not been released and won't be released for several days. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sour cream used to treat bear spray exposure

    Sour cream used to treat bear spray exposure

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-08-15 22:18:07 GMT

    Dr. Ashleigh Magill tells us, the hospital had an interesting way of soothing the skin of those children that were affected.

    Dr. Ashleigh Magill tells us, the hospital had an interesting way of soothing the skin of those children that were affected.

  • Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Monday, August 21 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:19:33 GMT

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

  • Burnout likely led to loss of 2 Montana homes

    Burnout likely led to loss of 2 Montana homes

    Monday, August 21 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-08-21 18:37:23 GMT

    Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in a western Montana fire. Fire information officer Mike Cole says the loss of the homes near the town of Lolo last week is unfortunate.

    Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in a western Montana fire. Fire information officer Mike Cole says the loss of the homes near the town of Lolo last week is unfortunate.

  • Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:05:13 GMT

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

  • Coal train derails along Clark Fork River in western Montana

    Coal train derails along Clark Fork River in western Montana

    About 30 coal cars in a Montana Rail Link freight train derailed along the Clark Fork River in northwestern Montana.
    About 30 coal cars in a Montana Rail Link freight train derailed along the Clark Fork River in northwestern Montana.

  • NY Gov. Cuomo Abuses Power & Americas Money Attempting to Silence Whistle-Blower

    NY Gov. Cuomo Abuses Power & Americas Money Attempting to Silence Whistle-Blower

    Desperate and despicable attempts by the Cuomo administration to silence and damage the reputation of well known New York Times whistle-blower
    Desperate and despicable attempts by the Cuomo administration to silence and damage the reputation of well known New York Times whistle-blower

  • Lolo Peak Fire faces potential thunderstorm

    Lolo Peak Fire faces potential thunderstorm

    Monday, August 21 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-08-22 01:28:40 GMT

    Lolo Peak Fire has grown to more than 31,000 acres and gained more than 5,000 acres over the weekend.

    Lolo Peak Fire has grown to more than 31,000 acres and gained more than 5,000 acres over the weekend.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.