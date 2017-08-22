Future of Kalispell restaurant unknown

Around 6 AM on August 21st Kalispell fire chief Dave Dedman tells us his team responded to a structure fire at Finnegan's restaurant in Kalispell.

Chief Dedman says most likely excess grease and a deep frier in the kitchen started the blaze.

While a few employees were in the restaurant at the time, they managed to escape without injury.

The Kalispell Fire Department is continuing an investigation into this fire.

Finnegan's restaurant will be closed until further notice.