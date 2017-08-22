The Latest: Trump supporters, protesters scuffle in Phoenix - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

The Latest: Trump supporters, protesters scuffle in Phoenix

Posted: Updated:

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Arizona (all times PDT):
    
3:55 p.m.
    
Protesters have engaged in minor scuffles and shouting matches with President Donald Trump's supporters as hundreds of people line up to get inside his rally in Phoenix.
    
At one point, police officers formed a line in the middle of a street to separate the protesters and Trump supporters. In one exchange, a Trump supporter and protester shoved each other. In another, the two groups shouted at each other before moving on.
    
The line of Trump fans wearing red "Make America Great Again" hats grew longer as the afternoon went on and the temperature soared above 100 degrees.
    
City of Phoenix spokeswoman Julie Watters says the fire marshal has set capacity for the venue at 19,000.
    
___
    
2:50 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump is greeting service members at a Marine Corps base in the 106-degree heat of Yuma, Arizona.
    
Trump is also signing caps with his "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan and posing for selfies on the tarmac just steps away from Air Force One.
    
Trump is visiting with service members after touring the base. It's a hub of operations for the U.S. Border Patrol.
    
The president made no formal remarks while in Yuma.
    
His next stop is Phoenix for the latest in a series of campaign rallies. The visit is Trump's first out West since he took office in January.
    
___
    
2:30 p.m.
    
President Donald Trump is reviewing equipment used by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol during a stop in Yuma, Arizona.
    
Agents are telling Trump about a Predator drone, helicopter and boat, which are on display in a hangar at the base. Trump patted the side of the drone.
    
Trump also is greeting dozens of border patrol and immigration and customs enforcement agents. He shook hands as they showed him everyday items, such as a fire extinguisher, that have been refashioned to smuggle drugs across the border.
    
Trump is expected to greet Marines before heading to a campaign rally in Phoenix.
    
___
    
2:15 p.m.
    
A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump says he will not pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio (ahr-PY'-oh) while visiting Arizona.
    
Trump sparked speculation about a possible pardon when he told Fox News in a recent interview that he was considering issuing one. But White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters traveling with Trump on Tuesday that "there will be no discussion of that today at any point, and no action will be taken on that front at any point today."
    
Arpaio, the former Maricopa County sheriff, was recently convicted in federal court of disobeying court orders to stop his immigration patrols.
    
Immigrant rights advocates had criticized a potential pardon by Trump.
    
___
    
3 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump is trying to recapture the fervor that helped put him in office with a campaign-style rally in Arizona, but he's also likely to hear some protests over his immigration policies and his comments about Charlottesville.
    
It will be his farthest trip west since taking office in January. He'll visit the Mexican border at Yuma before the political rally in Phoenix.
    
Trump's visit comes at a sensitive time. Some Republicans are reeling after his remarks last week that "both sides" were to blame for violence that erupted at a rally organized by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.
    
The president also has teased that he may pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio (ahr-PY'-oh), who recently was convicted of disobeying a court order to stop his immigration patrols.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sour cream used to treat bear spray exposure

    Sour cream used to treat bear spray exposure

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-08-15 22:18:07 GMT

    Dr. Ashleigh Magill tells us, the hospital had an interesting way of soothing the skin of those children that were affected.

    Dr. Ashleigh Magill tells us, the hospital had an interesting way of soothing the skin of those children that were affected.

  • Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Two face charges for murder, trying to dispose of bodies

    Monday, August 21 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:19:33 GMT

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

    A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings. 

  • Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:05:13 GMT

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

  • Burnout likely led to loss of 2 Montana homes

    Burnout likely led to loss of 2 Montana homes

    Monday, August 21 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-08-21 18:37:23 GMT

    Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in a western Montana fire. Fire information officer Mike Cole says the loss of the homes near the town of Lolo last week is unfortunate.

    Fire managers say a burnout set by firefighters is most likely what led to the loss of two homes and eight outbuildings in a western Montana fire. Fire information officer Mike Cole says the loss of the homes near the town of Lolo last week is unfortunate.

  • Coal train derails along Clark Fork River in western Montana

    Coal train derails along Clark Fork River in western Montana

    About 30 coal cars in a Montana Rail Link freight train derailed along the Clark Fork River in northwestern Montana.
    About 30 coal cars in a Montana Rail Link freight train derailed along the Clark Fork River in northwestern Montana.

  • NY Gov. Cuomo Abuses Power & Americas Money Attempting to Silence Whistle-Blower

    NY Gov. Cuomo Abuses Power & Americas Money Attempting to Silence Whistle-Blower

    Desperate and despicable attempts by the Cuomo administration to silence and damage the reputation of well known New York Times whistle-blower
    Desperate and despicable attempts by the Cuomo administration to silence and damage the reputation of well known New York Times whistle-blower

  • Lolo Peak Fire faces potential thunderstorm

    Lolo Peak Fire faces potential thunderstorm

    Monday, August 21 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-08-22 01:28:40 GMT

    Lolo Peak Fire has grown to more than 31,000 acres and gained more than 5,000 acres over the weekend.

    Lolo Peak Fire has grown to more than 31,000 acres and gained more than 5,000 acres over the weekend.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.