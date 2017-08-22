Outdoor recreation creates economic infrastructure for Montana

Senator John Tester announced on August 22nd the creation of the Outdoor Economy Act. This will create a committee at the US Department of interior to advise the presidential administration on ways to increase public access to public lands.

Senator Tester says, “Montana hunters, anglers, business owners and outdoor enthusiasts know how important our public lands are. By bringing these folks to the table in Washington, we can ensure that future generations will be able to access the treasured places that are driving our economy and creating jobs.” Senator Tester was in Columbia Falls on August 22nd, celebrating his first Last Best Outdoors Fest and 85 percent of Montana's job and income growth comes from the outdoor economy. Last Best Outdoors Fest celebrates the importance of public lands and their influence on Montana’s economy.

We spoke with Marne Hayes from Business for Montana’s Outdoors tells us the state of Montana is ahead of many states around the country in terms of job growth and income per capita. And it’s all due to the public lands.

Hayes says, “Montana out paced by almost 50 percent the rest of the nation in terms of job growth and per capita income. And we know that the outdoors fuels that. And we know that from the businesses we talk to and we certainly see it in the data as well.”

According to a recent Outdoor Industry Association Report, Montana’s outdoor economy generates 2.2 billion in salaries for Montanans and 286 million in state and local tax revenue.

Hayes tells us, “The recreation economy contributes over seven billion dollars in consumer spending in the state and seventy-one thousand Montana jobs. And when we're talking about why the outdoors are important we obviously it's very easy to talk about recreation and why we all love it here aesthetically, but it's also important to talk about it attracting job growth and talent.”